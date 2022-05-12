Simple Bollinger Bands

This is a simple Bollinger Band EA

This works by activating a trade whenever the input parameters are met, including the Bollinger Band parameters

The Bollinger Band Parameters determines when a buy or sell trade is opened:

If the price is outside the lower bounds of the activated bollinger bands, a buy trade is opened (given that all other criteria are met)

If the price is outside the upper bounds of the activated bollinger bands, a selltrade is opened (given that all other criteria are met)





Key features

Extremely lean code and very fast strategy testing

Unique and well programmed parameters designed to mitigate risk based on the user's preference

Optional Stop Loss parameter allows users to turn the martingale recovery method off:

you'll be surprised at the lack of a stop loss function on most martingale EAs



to do that, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter





INPUT PARAMETERS



Trade Settings

Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers

- The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers

Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases

- The rate at which the lot size increases

Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases

- The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases

Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes.

- Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes.

TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)

- The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)

Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed

- The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed

Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases

Risk Management Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.

- (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)

The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input. (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)

Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders

Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders

Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle

If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle

Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss



EA Settings



Activate BB - Activate this Bollinger Band. There are 3 all together (1st, 2nd, and 3rd BB). If all 3 are activated, the price has to be below all of the lower bands, or above all of the upper bands for a buy or sell trade to be opened.



Activate this Bollinger Band. There are 3 all together (1st, 2nd, and 3rd BB). If all 3 are activated, the price has to be below all of the lower bands, or above all of the upper bands for a buy or sell trade to be opened. BB timeframe - It doesnt matter what timeframe your chart is set at, use this parameter to determine the timeframe which you want the BB to operate in

It doesnt matter what timeframe your chart is set at, use this parameter to determine the timeframe which you want the BB to operate in BB Standard Deviation - This is straightforward, needs no explanation

This is straightforward, needs no explanation Price taken for averaging - (Number 1 to 6) this indicates the type of price used to form the moving average curve

(Number 1 to 6) this indicates the type of price used to form the moving average curve Open price

The maximum price for the period

The minimum price for the period

Median price, (high + low)/2

Typical price, (high + low + close)/3

Weighted close price, (high + low + close + close)/4

Number of averaging periods (line 1,2 & 3) - There are effectively 3 bollinger bands you can create within each BB activation. With this parameter, you can choose the number of averaging periods for each bollinger band



