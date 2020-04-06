GoldenProTrend

!!!! WARNING !!!! This is trend indicator, it searching for trends in the market! You need patience and you may see loosing trades in a row but that is normal! Do not panick! Once you detect the trends and its confirmed there will be plenty of pips to collect!





How to install:

1) Make sure you have installed MT4 (NOT MT5) on you laptop/desktop. If your with ICMarkets, it can be downloaded straight from their website!

2) Please make an account on MQL5 (this will be the same one you use to purchase)

2) Once installed, open up MT4 and click on File on top left. Once done, click "login to MQL5.community". Here you will enter the SAME details as the ones you use to enter MQL5.

3) Once entered correctly, go back to MT4 and near the bottom, you should find a row of buttons. One will say "Market". Click that , then click "Purchased"