GoldenProTrend

Very Accurate Market Trend Indicator!

Advantages

  • easy, nice visual and effective trend detection given
  • Always opportunities
  • works on all pairs Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies
  • works on all timeframes, but higher TF 1-4Hr is more effective
!!!! WARNING !!!!

This is trend indicator, it searching for trends in the market!

    You need patience and you may see loosing trades in a row but that is normal! Do not panick!
Once you detect the trends and its confirmed there will be plenty of pips to collect!


How to install:

1) Make sure you have installed MT4 (NOT MT5) on you laptop/desktop. If your with ICMarkets, it can be downloaded straight from their website!

2) Please make an account on MQL5 (this will be the same one you use to purchase)

2) Once installed, open up MT4 and click on File on top left. Once done, click "login to MQL5.community". Here you will enter the SAME details as the ones you use to enter MQL5. 

3) Once entered correctly, go back to MT4 and near the bottom, you should find a row of buttons. One will say "Market". Click that , then click "Purchased"

(IF YOU COULDN'T FIND "MARKET", follow through to "View" at the top of MT4 and then click "terminal" and it will appear. 

4) You should then see the indicator, then click install.


Any problems, contact myself.

Happy trading!




































































Recommended products
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
PipFinite Energy Beam
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.94 (17)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Daily Average Retracement Dashboard PRO
Ruen Fei Chong
Indicators
Daily Average Retracement Dashboard is an indicator that allows you to monitor multiple currency pairs at one time. This indicator is mainly for strategies that trade price retracement based on Resistance 3/4 or Support 3/4. After applying this indicator to the chart window, it will hide the chart and display the currency pairs in a table form. There are several data shown on the table that will help trader know when to analyze the currency and do trade using retracement. The indicator will show
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The "MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" indicator is designed to provide a comprehensive market view quickly, allowing you to monitor up to 60 currency pairs in your preferred time frames on a single chart (multiple mode) or view the pair you are trading on all TFs (simple mode). Main Advantages: Complete Monitoring: Allows real-time monitoring of all desired pairs on a single chart at a glance. Time-Saving: Avoids the need to switch between charts, seeing the behavior of each pair in real time
Currency Quote
Bott Consulting Group
Indicators
Real-time trend, pricing, and volume details in the corner of the current chart. This indicator displays useful trend, pricing, and volume information in the corner of the current chart. With this indicator, you get real-time market trend, pricing (Ask, Bid, spread, Open, High, Low, change from previous bar Close), and volume (current, High, average). After the indicator is executed, you will see this real-time data in the upper right-hand corner of the chart or an alert indicating that an error
PipFinite Razor Scalper
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.4 (47)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
PipFinite Channel Flow
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Channel Flow with Strength Meter Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects chan
Pivot Point Daily Shifted Mt4 Original
Navjot Singh
Indicators
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide. Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, orig
EZT Trade History
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
EZT Trade History This is a great tool to analyze past trades or follow current ongoing trades, especially when you using an EA to manage your transactions. You will see the exact candle where the trade was opened and closed. Collapsible floating panel on the chart, free to move anywhere with your mouse. When you using multiple EA’s with different magic numbers, you have 5 options to separate those trades, so you will know which EA opened specific transactions. You can set the day limits how fa
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
RQL Trend Board MT4
Zoltan Nagy
Indicators
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board   is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:   Green   – bullish bias → look for   long   setups   Yellow   – ranging / unclear →   no trade zone   Red   – bearish bias → look for   short   setups The indicator gives a clear   overall picture   of where the
FREE
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Sessions Indicator Scanner
Ivan Espinosa
Indicators
If you are tired of jumping from chart to chart or loading up a 1000 of currency pairs on restricted MetaTrader 4 terminal to see what are the best trading opportunities out of the Asian Session, then Sessions Indicator Scanner may be the perfect indicator for you. Based on Steve Mauro's Forex training, the Sessions Indicator was developed to scan the entire Forex market at the opening of the London Session and the closing of the Asian Session. This can also be used for those who incorporate bre
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
Indicators
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator, the Trend Line Map Pro will not work. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicators wit
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
3 (1)
Indicators
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
Multiple Indicator for Major Currencies
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Multiple Indicators for Major Currencies The purpose of this indicator is to save time to detect more good trading opportunities by scanning all 28 cross currency pairs of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD in the same time. There are 5 indicators included in this indicator which are CCI, RSI, Stochastic, MACD and the different between plusDI and minusDI of ADX (PlusDI-MinusDI). The indicator can help in determining the following properties of each currency depending on which indicator w
FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
5 (1)
Indicators
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Setup & Guide:  Download   MT5 Version here. Exclusively for you: It's your chance to stay ahead of the market. Follow our MQL5 channel for daily market insights, char
Sniper Zones Pro
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicators
ตัวบ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro - คำอธิบายการใช้งาน ตัว บ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อขายระบุ "โซน" ราคาที่สำคัญและจุดเข้า/ออกที่แม่นยำสำหรับการซื้อขายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยมุ่งหวังที่จะเพิ่มผลกำไรสูงสุดหรือจำกัดความเสี่ยง ตัวบ่งชี้ทำงานโดยคำนวณและแสดงระดับราคาตามค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้ำหนักเชิงเส้น (LWMA) และให้คำแนะนำในการทำกำไร (TP) และหยุดการขาดทุน (SL) แบบไดนามิก ส่วนประกอบและหลักการทำงาน: การคำนวณระดับราคา: เส้นหลัก (L2 - จุดเข้า): เส้นสีแดงนี้แสดง ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicators
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review