BuySell zone

Breakout strategies are very popular among traders. They consist of buying an asset when it breaks above some level or selling it when the price breaks below some level.

This level can be a trend line, a previous high, a moving average, or another indication.

In the case of a box breakout, the indicator draws a box containing the highs and lows of the previous candles.

LONDON BREAKOUT BOX indicator gives u alert when there is a box break out ONLY IN LONDON session when price breaks previous low or high calculated by the indicator,just go for 15-30 pips on the 15 min chart!!

(ONLY TRADE AFTER THE RED ZONE : LOOK AT THE SCREENSHOT)