BuySell zone

Breakout strategies are very popular among traders. They consist of buying an asset when it breaks above some level or selling it when the price breaks below some level.

This level can be a trend line, a previous high, a moving average, or another indication.

In the case of a box breakout, the indicator draws a box containing the highs and lows of the previous candles.

LONDON BREAKOUT BOX indicator gives u alert when there is a box break out ONLY IN LONDON session when price breaks previous low or high calculated by the indicator,just go for 15-30 pips on the 15 min chart!!

(ONLY TRADE AFTER THE RED ZONE : LOOK AT THE SCREENSHOT)

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Telegram Channel & Group :https://t.me/joinchat/sdHZOjGc9V0xYjQ0 V.I.P Group Access: Send Payment Proof to our Inbox https://easypippin.com/ The Easypippin collector indicator gives u a indication of direction,based on several settings all put together to make it Easy to detect where the market possible is going to. The indicator gives u a X inthebox and a X , if u see them painting together the possible direction is strong. The indicator also can be used as a support and resistence zone.  Sc
Super support and resistance
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
This support and resistance indicator gives u a)support level b)resistance level c)direction(trend) all in one.The indicator is based on the top 3 best levels there are!Red dots are sell direction and green dots are buy direction,if candles dont break these levels u get in after the 3rd dot,always use higher time frames from h1 up so its more clear where direction is going,also u can set the indicator to your time frame that u are lookin at.
Reversalcandles
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
Reversal candles indicator , use in second window with rsi,levels 10-20-50-80-90 so u can see where the reversal candles pop upat the overbought oversold rsi levels.Great oppertunity to get in early and get out at the best moment. Candle turns blue at the 10-20 level "buy" candle turns red at the  90-80 level "sell" Always look at the major trend beore taking a buy or sell!!!
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