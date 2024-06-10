Clear Breakout

5

The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is designed to identify and highlight potential buy and sell opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). This indicator helps traders clearly visualize buy and sell zones, as well as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels.

Usage Strategy

The indicator can be used as follows:

  1. Initial Setup: Select the market session and adjust the GMT offset.
  2. Market Visualization: Observe the breakout boxes drawn at the beginning of each session. These boxes indicate the highs and lows of the period.
  3. Buy and Sell Signals: A breakout above the box's high is considered a buy signal. A breakout below the box's low is considered a sell signal.
  4. Risk Management: Use the TP1, TP2, TP3, and SL levels to manage positions. TP levels are designed for different profit targets, while SL ensures protection against adverse movements.

Application Strategy

To maximize the use of this indicator, the following strategy is recommended:

  1. London Session: Select the London session and adjust the GMT offset according to your broker's location.
  2. Objective Setting: Define TP and SL based on current market volatility or allow the specific recommendations for each pair.
  3. Active Monitoring: Watch the breakout boxes and wait for buy or sell signals according to market conditions.
  4. Alert Management: Set up alerts to be notified when the price reaches key levels, so you don't have to constantly monitor the chart.

Explanation of External Parameters

  • Margin: The pip space added to the breakout levels to establish buy and sell zones.
  • TP1, TP2, TP3: Take-profit levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
  • SL: Standard stop-loss level.
  • Auto_SL: If enabled, automatically adjusts the SL based on the currency pair.
  • iSession: Market session selection (1=Asia, 2=London, 3=New York).
  • GMT_Offset: GMT time offset adjustment.
  • UK_DST, US_DST: Daylight saving time settings for the UK and US.
  • NumberOfDays, iMaxNoOfDays: Number of days to consider for calculation and visualization.
  • SL_GU, SL_GJ, SL_EU, SL_EJ, SL_GBPCHF, SL_USDCHF: Specific SL values for different currency pairs.
  • ChartHasBlkBgd: Indicates if the chart has a black background to adjust text and object colors.
  • BoxColor, TradingBoxColor: Colors of the breakout and trading boxes.
  • Pop_Up_Box: Enable or disable popup alerts.
  • Alert_Time_Out: Duration of alerts in seconds.
  • Alert_On_TP1, Alert_on: Enable alerts when TP levels or breakouts are reached.

The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trading opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions. Its flexible configuration and customizable alerts make it suitable for traders looking to take advantage of daily market fluctuations without constantly monitoring the chart.


Reviews 2
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:33 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2024.08.21 16:30 
 

Fantastic Box Indicator It is not enough to just put a box and if it goes up you buy and if it goes down you sell.

This indicator takes into account the London, Asian, New York sessions... it is well worked...

It makes TP and SL easier for you in your own way

very good indicator

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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
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Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
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Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
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Liquidity Pool Radar maps the price levels where stop-losses cluster, flags the moment price sweeps them and snaps back, and tells you whether that sweep landed on an abnormally wide spread. It turns liquidity theory into a clean, real-time tool you can read at a glance. Full user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774413 What makes it different Most liquidity tools stop at drawing levels. Liquidity Pool Radar adds a built-in spread lens: every sweep is checked against the instrument's o
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:33 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2024.08.21 16:30 
 

Fantastic Box Indicator It is not enough to just put a box and if it goes up you buy and if it goes down you sell.

This indicator takes into account the London, Asian, New York sessions... it is well worked...

It makes TP and SL easier for you in your own way

very good indicator

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