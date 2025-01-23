Correction Signals In Trend

5
Correction Signals In Trend - a technical indicator that analyzes the market dynamics, helps the trader determine the trend direction and find points for opening orders.
The indicator follows the trend in the format of support and resistance lines and shows an upward or downward trend.
In the trend direction, after the end of the correction, a search for signals is performed. Arrows indicate potential moments for trading operations.
For each signal, the recommended SL and TP levels are displayed.

Indicator capabilities

  1. Signal arrows appear on the current candle, do not repaint.
  2. There are several types of alerts when signals appear.
  3. Works in the direction of the trend.
  4. It is universal, can be used on any trading instruments and time frames.
  5. The SL and TP level parameters are calculated automatically based on the market situation.
  6. Suitable for short-term trading transactions, including scalping.
  7. A visual description of the indicator's operation is presented in the screenshot.

Setting up input parameters

  • Trend line length - Controls the length of the support and resistance trend lines.
  • Sensitivity of correction signals - changes the sensitivity of correction signals. The higher the number, the more correct the signals. A smaller number adds more signals.
Reviews 1
RB Traders
278
RB Traders 2025.05.16 12:31 
 

Its a Great product Highly recommend purchase this product

