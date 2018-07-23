Daily Average Retracement Dashboard PRO

Daily Average Retracement Dashboard is an indicator that allows you to monitor multiple currency pairs at one time. This indicator is mainly for strategies that trade price retracement based on Resistance 3/4 or Support 3/4.

After applying this indicator to the chart window, it will hide the chart and display the currency pairs in a table form. There are several data shown on the table that will help trader know when to analyze the currency and do trade using retracement.

The indicator will show 28 major currency pairs.


How to install

  1. Open an empty chart. E.g. EURUSD
  2. Click "Show all" in the "Market watch"
  3. Drop the indicator onto the chart and click OK


Input parameters

N/A


Signal to trade retracement using this indicator

  1. Today range >= Daily average (Currency label in the indicator will show GREEN color if this condition is met).
  2. Price hit Daily average resistance/Daily average support.
  3. Price hit Resistance 3/4 or Support 3/4 (Resistance status/Support status will indicate if price hit).

If all 3 condition above hit, the quickest way to navigate to your chart is click on the Currency label in the table. New chart window with M5 timeframe will be open. Use M5 Stochastic or RSI and Candle stick pattern to find your entry point.

Remember you are looking for retracement.


Data shown in the table

**NOTE: The values are calculated based on 5-digits system. Points show in the indicator will be pipette.**

  1. Buy Trend Potential Profit: This value will show how far is the current price to today's High.
  2. Sell Trend Potential Profit: This value will show how far is the current price to today's Low.
  3. Resistance Status: This value will indicate if the price have touched R1/R2/R3/R4. E.g. Touched - R3.
  4. Resistance 4: This value will show today's Resistance 4. It is calculated based on Fibo 1.618.
  5. Resistance 3: This value will show today's Resistance 3. It is calculated based on Fibo 1.000.
  6. Support 3: This value will show today's Support 3. It is calculated based on Fibo 1.000.
  7. Support 4: This value will show today's Support 4. It is calculated based on Fibo 1.618.
  8. Support Status: This value will indicate if the price have touched S1/S2/S3/S4. E.g. Touched - S4.
  9. Today Range: This value will show how much pips has been moved today.
  10. Daily Average: This value will show today's average pips movement. It is calculated based on past 30 days High Low difference and average calculation has been done to get this value.
  11. Daily Average Resistance: This value will show today's average resistance price.
  12. Daily Average Support: This value will show today's average support price.
  13. Bid Price: This value will show current Bid price.
  14. Ask Price: This value will show current Ask price.


Buttons on the indicator

Daily average value will be calculated by different formula (30 days history)

  1. HL: Difference of High and Low
  2. HL-ATR: Max number between [High - Low], [fabs(Previous Close - Current High)], [fabs(Previous Close - Current Low)]
  3. ATR: Average True Range
  4. SMA: Simple Moving Average
  5. SMMA: Smoothed Moving Average
  6. LWMA: Linear Weighted Moving Average
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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