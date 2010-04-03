The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the situation on both the current currency pair and others. The strength of a currency pair is directly dependent on a variety of fundamental factors, such as the actions of market makers, as well as the preferences of traders present in the market. VictoryCPM, thanks to an efficient working algorithm, is able to accurately estimate the strength of a particular currency pair as accurately as possible.