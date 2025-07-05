RSI Momentum Shift Detector
- Indicators
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator
OVERVIEW
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns.
MOMENTUM ANALYSIS
Detection Methods
- RSI level changes
- RSI slope analysis
- Momentum acceleration/deceleration
- Divergence detection
- Overbought/oversold transitions
Shift Types Detected
- Bullish shift: Momentum turning positive
- Bearish shift: Momentum turning negative
- Acceleration: Momentum increasing
- Deceleration: Momentum weakening
Signal Generation
- Real-time momentum tracking
- Threshold-based alerts
- Gradient analysis
- Multi-period confirmation
TECHNICAL COMPONENTS
RSI Analysis
- Standard RSI calculation
- Customizable RSI period
- Multiple overbought/oversold levels
- RSI moving average option
Momentum Calculation
- Rate of change measurement
- Velocity calculation
- Acceleration detection
- Trend strength assessment
Filters
- Minimum change threshold
- Volatility filter
- Trend filter
- Time filter
VISUAL DISPLAY
Chart Elements
- Momentum shift arrows
- RSI level lines
- Trend indicators
- Zone highlighting
RSI Window Display
- RSI line with levels
- Overbought/oversold zones
- Shift markers
- Moving average overlay
Information Panel
- Current RSI value
- Momentum status
- Shift detection indicator
- Alert history
ALERT SYSTEM
Alert Conditions
- Bullish momentum shift
- Bearish momentum shift
- Overbought condition
- Oversold condition
- Divergence detection
Notification Options
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications
Alert Configuration
- Enable/disable by type
- Alert frequency control
- Custom messages
- Sound file selection
CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
RSI Settings
- RSI period (default 14)
- Applied price
- Overbought level (default 70)
- Oversold level (default 30)
Shift Detection Settings
- Minimum change threshold
- Lookback period
- Sensitivity level
- Confirmation bars
Filter Settings
- Volatility filter (ATR-based)
- Trend filter strength
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter
Visual Settings
- Arrow colors and sizes
- RSI line color and width
- Level line styles
- Panel appearance
TRADING APPLICATIONS
Momentum Trading
- Enter on momentum shift signals
- Direction aligned with shift
- Exit on opposite shift
- Use stop loss below/above recent swing
Divergence Trading
- RSI divergence from price
- Momentum shift confirmation
- Entry on shift signal
- Target previous extreme
Trend Confirmation
- Use with trend indicators
- Momentum shifts confirm trend strength
- Avoid counter-trend shifts
- Exit when momentum weakens
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Timeframes
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading
- D1: Long-term analysis
Instruments
- Forex major pairs
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
Combination Strategies
- Use with EMA for trend
- Combine with support/resistance
- Add volume analysis
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
RISK MANAGEMENT
Entry Guidelines
- Wait for momentum shift confirmation
- Check higher timeframe alignment
- Verify with price action
- Ensure favorable risk/reward
Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- RSI-based levels
- Fixed pip distance
Position Management
- Start with small position
- Add on confirmation
- Partial profit taking
- Trailing stop on winners
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Calculation Method: Real-time
Resource Usage: Low
Buffer System: Optimized for performance
SUPPORT
For technical support or trading strategy questions, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.
-------------------
User didn't leave any comment to the rating