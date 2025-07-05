RSI Momentum Shift Detector

RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator

OVERVIEW

RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns.

MOMENTUM ANALYSIS

Detection Methods
- RSI level changes
- RSI slope analysis
- Momentum acceleration/deceleration
- Divergence detection
- Overbought/oversold transitions

Shift Types Detected
- Bullish shift: Momentum turning positive
- Bearish shift: Momentum turning negative
- Acceleration: Momentum increasing
- Deceleration: Momentum weakening

Signal Generation
- Real-time momentum tracking
- Threshold-based alerts
- Gradient analysis
- Multi-period confirmation

TECHNICAL COMPONENTS

RSI Analysis
- Standard RSI calculation
- Customizable RSI period
- Multiple overbought/oversold levels
- RSI moving average option

Momentum Calculation
- Rate of change measurement
- Velocity calculation
- Acceleration detection
- Trend strength assessment

Filters
- Minimum change threshold
- Volatility filter
- Trend filter
- Time filter

VISUAL DISPLAY

Chart Elements
- Momentum shift arrows
- RSI level lines
- Trend indicators
- Zone highlighting

RSI Window Display
- RSI line with levels
- Overbought/oversold zones
- Shift markers
- Moving average overlay

Information Panel
- Current RSI value
- Momentum status
- Shift detection indicator
- Alert history

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Conditions
- Bullish momentum shift
- Bearish momentum shift
- Overbought condition
- Oversold condition
- Divergence detection

Notification Options
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications

Alert Configuration
- Enable/disable by type
- Alert frequency control
- Custom messages
- Sound file selection

CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS

RSI Settings
- RSI period (default 14)
- Applied price
- Overbought level (default 70)
- Oversold level (default 30)

Shift Detection Settings
- Minimum change threshold
- Lookback period
- Sensitivity level
- Confirmation bars

Filter Settings
- Volatility filter (ATR-based)
- Trend filter strength
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter

Visual Settings
- Arrow colors and sizes
- RSI line color and width
- Level line styles
- Panel appearance

TRADING APPLICATIONS

Momentum Trading
- Enter on momentum shift signals
- Direction aligned with shift
- Exit on opposite shift
- Use stop loss below/above recent swing

Divergence Trading
- RSI divergence from price
- Momentum shift confirmation
- Entry on shift signal
- Target previous extreme

Trend Confirmation
- Use with trend indicators
- Momentum shifts confirm trend strength
- Avoid counter-trend shifts
- Exit when momentum weakens

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Timeframes
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading
- D1: Long-term analysis

Instruments
- Forex major pairs
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies

Combination Strategies
- Use with EMA for trend
- Combine with support/resistance
- Add volume analysis
- Multi-timeframe confirmation

RISK MANAGEMENT

Entry Guidelines
- Wait for momentum shift confirmation
- Check higher timeframe alignment
- Verify with price action
- Ensure favorable risk/reward

Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- RSI-based levels
- Fixed pip distance

Position Management
- Start with small position
- Add on confirmation
- Partial profit taking
- Trailing stop on winners

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Calculation Method: Real-time
Resource Usage: Low
Buffer System: Optimized for performance

SUPPORT

For technical support or trading strategy questions, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

Filter:
Molefi Mokhethi
482
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.12.04 10:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

German Pablo Gori
3184
Reply from developer German Pablo Gori 2025.12.08 10:33
Hi Molefi! Sorry for the delay in responding, I just saw your kind comment. I'm glad to hear that you are using the indicator and that you are adding it to complement your supply and demand strategy. That is an excellent combination! I wish you great success in your trades! Regards !
Reply to review