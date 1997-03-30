Semper Augustus

This is an EA (Expert Advisor) crafted with all my efforts. I will incorporate excellent algorithms that have been tested and used over the years, and continuously upgrade, optimize, and add new content.

Algorithm 1: It identifies the start of cyclical market trends and enters the market at that point, seizing the profit from market waves. It doesn't place orders frequently and has a relatively high accuracy.

Chart Selection: XAUUSD

Chart Timeframe: 1H

Explanation of External Parameters

UseBalanceBasedLot: Automatically controls the lot size of opening positions according to the proportion of account funds. It takes effect when turned on.

LotPer1000: The lot size for every 1000 units of account funds. A range of 0.01 - 0.15 is recommended.

FixedLotSize: Used when the above switch is turned off. It represents a fixed lot size.

StopLoss: The stop - loss points.

TakeProfit: The take - profit points.

Professional Technical Settings: Adjusted by professional technicians. It is fine - tuned with version upgrades. Users can basically use it without modification. The detailed debugging method will be explained after purchase.

OrderComment: The comment for the order.

MagicNumber: The magic number.

After purchasing, please contact me to obtain the detailed user manual and setup files, along with many usage details.

Suggestions for Practical Use: Users only need to control their funds well. They can use it easily without making excessive adjustments.

For initial use, set 0.01 lot size for every 1000 units of the account. Gradually increase it along with the growth of the account funds, but the maximum should not exceed 0.1 - 0.15.

Before and after holidays when the market is closed, and before and after the release of major data, use a lower lot size of 0.01 - 0.02 for every 1000 units of the account.



