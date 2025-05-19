



Crypto Investor EA MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118963 Crypto Investor EA MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118964 Live Performance /Signal Account/: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310384



Crypto Investor EA



Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves.





Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, and built on a lightning-fast, intuitive platform, Crypto Investor EA isn’t just a trading bot — it’s your dedicated engine for capturing Bitcoin gains and riding every major market surge.

No more second-guessing.

No more missed chances.

No more delays.





Trade sharper. Move quicker. Achieve more — with Crypto Investor EA at your command.









Proven Performance, Total Control — The Smarter Way to Trade Bitcoin

Crypto Investor EA delivers powerful results through a fusion of high-precision trading strategies and intelligent money management — all backed by live, real-money performance. This isn’t just theory or sales talk. It’s a tested solution that has delivered over 50% returns in a single month under real market conditions.





Whether you're a growth-focused investor chasing high returns, or a risk-aware trader seeking consistency and capital protection, Crypto Investor EA adapts to your personal trading goals.





You’re in command with flexible risk modes:





- High-Profit, Moderate-Risk Mode – designed to aggressively grow your Bitcoin portfolio and seize market opportunities.





- Low-Risk, Conservative Mode – tailored for steady, reliable returns with an emphasis on protecting your capital.





With Crypto Investor EA, you trade Bitcoin your way — powered by strategies trusted by professionals and proven where it counts: in the real market.









What Is Crypto Investor EA?

Crypto Investor EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading system purpose-built for one thing: dominating the Bitcoin market.





Powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, it continuously monitors live market data, identifies profitable opportunities, and executes trades with unmatched speed and precision — far beyond human capability.





Unlike generic trading bots, Crypto Investor EA is laser-focused on Bitcoin’s unique behavior, expertly tuned to exploit its volatility, momentum, and trend shifts with surgical accuracy.





By removing emotional decisions and guesswork, it delivers real-time, high-confidence signals and executes trades directly through trusted, regulated brokers — giving you a strategic edge in a fast-moving market.





With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just trading — you’re equipping your portfolio with an intelligent, Bitcoin-optimized engine built to deliver results in the real world.



Standout Features of Crypto Investor EA

24/7 Automated Market Monitoring

Real-Time Trading Opportunities

Smarter Trade Selection

Zero Emotional Trading — only logical, data-driven actions

Adaptive Learning Algorithms

Minimal Starting Deposit ($500)

Full Compatibility with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Dedicated technical Support

Lightning-Fast Execution

Precision Trading Decisions – no emotional mistakes

Market Adaptability – adapts to new data instantly

Flexible Automation – full-auto or manual control based on your preference

Drawdown Protection Functions

Randomization System









Crypto Investor EA comes with Drawdown Protection Functions

Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts, with key functions max daily and equity protections.













Smarter Risk Management for Confident Bitcoin Trading

Crypto Investor EA isn’t just designed to generate profits — it’s built to protect your capital.





Every trade is guided by sophisticated risk management systems that automatically adapt to market conditions, keeping your exposure in check even during Bitcoin’s most volatile moves.





From precision-calibrated stop-losses and break-even strategies to intelligent position sizing, Crypto Investor EA actively safeguards your portfolio — so you can trade boldly without compromising control.





Whether you're targeting rapid growth or aiming for steady, long-term gains, you’ll have the same smart risk tools used by professional traders — all working behind the scenes to keep your strategy secure.









Why Crypto Investor EA Stands in a League of Its Own

Crypto Investor EA is purpose-built for the speed and complexity of the Bitcoin market — combining high-performance trading strategies with intelligent risk and money management to deliver a truly elite trading experience.





This isn’t theory or backtesting hype. It’s a proven solution, battle-tested on live, real-money accounts — with results including over 50% returns in a single month under real trading conditions.





No matter your trading approach — whether you're an aggressive investor chasing rapid gains or a cautious trader prioritizing safety and steady returns — Crypto Investor EA adapts to fit your style.





Take full control with two optimized modes:





1. High-Profit, Moderate-Risk Mode – maximize potential and accelerate your Bitcoin portfolio growth.





2. Low-Risk, Conservative Mode – focus on consistent, stable performance with capital protection in mind.





With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just trading — you’re harnessing the same strategic power and adaptability that professional traders use to stay ahead in one of the world’s most volatile markets.



Non-Stop Opportunities – Active, Dynamic Trading

One of the biggest frustrations for Bitcoin traders is relying on bots that sit idle for days, missing opportunities and leaving profits on the table. Crypto Investor EA is different.





Built specifically for the high-volatility world of Bitcoin, Crypto Investor EA is engineered to seek out and execute profitable Bitcoin trades daily — not once a week, not once a month. It’s an active powerhouse, constantly analyzing Bitcoin market conditions and moving swiftly to capitalize on every real opportunity.





No waiting.

No missed opportunities.

With Crypto Investor EA, your Bitcoin portfolio stays in motion.

Always hunting.

Always acting.

Always growing.









Bitcoin Trading Reinvented: Inspired by the Best Strategies

Crypto Investor EA draws its strength from some of the most successful Bitcoin trading methodologies ever developed, seamlessly blending scalping precision with trend-dominating systems trusted by professional traders.





Crypto Investor EA refines its approach by adopting advanced tactics inspired by the industry's most successful Bitcoin strategies:





Innovative Grid Management

By intelligently managing trades through adaptive grid techniques, Crypto Investor EA ensures steady profitability even in highly volatile market conditions.





Versatile Market Adaptation

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, Crypto Investor EA navigates both environments to uncover consistent gains.





Automated Trading Efficiency

All trading processes are automated — from scanning markets to executing trades — saving you time and removing emotional decision-making.





Enhanced Risk Management and Accuracy

With advanced algorithms and built-in safeguards, Crypto Investor EA minimizes potential losses and maximizes the precision of trading actions.





Laser-Focused Trend Analysis

Utilizing advanced trend detection, Crypto Investor EA pinpoints intelligent entry and exit points with stunning accuracy









Crypto Investor EA: For Traders Who Expect More

1. Proven Performance – Over 50% growth in just one month, verified on real, live-money accounts.





2. High-Frequency Opportunities – Multiple trades daily to keep your strategy active and your profits flowing.





3. Smart Risk Management – Advanced safeguards that protect your capital while pursuing maximum potential.





4. Customizable Strategy Modes – Choose between aggressive growth or steady, low-risk performance — your style, your rules.





5. Institutional-Grade Logic – Built on the same core principles trusted by leading financial institutions.





6. Engineered for Bitcoin – Precision-tuned to dominate the world’s most volatile and rewarding asset.













Manual Trading Made Easy — An Extra Advantage of Crypto Investor EA

One of the standout features of Crypto Investor EA is its built-in support for manual trading. The EA includes four convenient buttons on its info panel that let you instantly open /close/ BUY or SELL trades with a single click.





The best part? Any manual trade you open is automatically managed by the EA’s intelligent logic — including stop-loss, take-profit, and exit strategies. This is perfect for traders who have a strong intuition for market entries but struggle with managing trades effectively.





With Crypto Investor EA, you can act on your instincts while relying on professional-grade trade management to handle the rest — giving you an extra edge and the potential to boost your profits.





Important note: Manual trading is completely optional. Crypto Investor EA is fully automated, and if you prefer, it can run entirely on autopilot without any manual intervention.













Crypto Investor EA Settings

You can edit Crypto Investor EA settings by right-clicking anywhere on the chart and selecting Expert Advisors -> Properties.





WinLargeFonts – true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.





==== Risk Management ====





FixedLots - The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter.

- The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter. AutoMM - When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading.

- When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading. K_Mart - lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades.





==== General Settings ====





Magic - An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier.

- An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier. EA_Comment - You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades.

- You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades. MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread.

- Maximum allowed spread. OnlyManualTrading – to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading.





==== Custom Settings ====





M1_Execution - true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open

- true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open SmartProfit – true/false to enable disable Smart Profit system. By default, SmartProfit is set to true, ensuring trades close at the average price of all open trades. This increases the profitability of the EA. Traders looking to adopt a lower-risk approach, can set SmartProfit to false. When false, the EA will close trades once a total profit (defined by the ForceProfit parameter) is achieved. This is perfect for traders who prefer a more conservative trading strategy.

– true/false to enable disable Smart Profit system. By default, SmartProfit is set to true, ensuring trades close at the average price of all open trades. This increases the profitability of the EA. Traders looking to adopt a lower-risk approach, can set SmartProfit to false. When false, the EA will close trades once a total profit (defined by the ForceProfit parameter) is achieved. This is perfect for traders who prefer a more conservative trading strategy. ForceProfit – Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results.

– Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results. CloseOnReverse – true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar.

– true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar. CloseReverseBarTF – Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080

– Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080 ForceLoss - Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control.

- Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control. FixedTakeProfit - Fixed take profit in pips.

- Fixed take profit in pips. FixedStopLoss - Fixed stop loss in pips.

- Fixed stop loss in pips. OscPer - the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe

- the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe OscLev - the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe

- the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe OscPerHiTF - the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes

- the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes OscLevHiTF - the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes

==== Additional Trades Settings ====





MaxAddTrades - maximum allowed number of the first line additional trades.

- maximum allowed number of the first line additional trades. AddOnReverse - activates a mode in which the additional trades are allowed only after a reversal bar is detected

- activates a mode in which the additional trades are allowed only after a reversal bar is detected ReverseBarTF - the timeframe of the reversal bar for the AddOnReverse feature

- the timeframe of the reversal bar for the AddOnReverse feature AddDistance_Default - the default minimal distance between any of the additional trades and the previews trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price.

- the default minimal distance between any of the additional trades and the previews trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. AddDistance_1 - the distance between the initial trade and 1st additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between the initial trade and 1st additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_2 - the distance between 1st additional trade and 2nd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between 1st additional trade and 2nd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_3 - the distance between 2nd additional trade and 3rd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between 2nd additional trade and 3rd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_4 - the distance between 3rd additional trade and 4th additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!





By default, MaxAddTrades is 4 and there are exactly 4 slots for setting distance between the additional trades. If you set greater value on MaxAddTrades the EA will use the value of AddDistance_Default for the 5th additional trade and for the next additional trades.





AddDelay_1 - delay in minutes for opening of 1st additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes for opening of 1st additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_2 - delay in minutes before opening of 2nd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes before opening of 2nd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_3 - delay in minutes before opening of 3rd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes before opening of 3rd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_4 - delay in minutes before opening of 4th additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.





==== Recovery Settings ====





RecoveryProfit – Specifies the exit profit target as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price when a recovery trade is triggered.

– Specifies the exit profit target as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price when a recovery trade is triggered. RecoveryAfter – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the first recovery trade and the previews additional trade.

– minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the first recovery trade and the previews additional trade. RecoveryTrades – maximum allowed number of recovery trades.

– maximum allowed number of recovery trades. RecoveryTradesDistance – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the recovery trades.

– minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the recovery trades. RecoveryRiskMultiplier - lot size multiplier for the recovery trades





==== Friday Exit ====





FridayExit - true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true.

- true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true. ExitHourFr - the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday.

- the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday. LastTradeHour - the robot can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour).

If you decide to use the "FridayExit" option you should set LastTradeHour and ExitHourFr several hours before the market closing of your broker on Friday.





==== Notifications ====





EMAIL_Notification - true/false - enable/disable email notifications.

- true/false - enable/disable email notifications. PUSH_Notification - true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones





==== Protection Settings ====





Maximum open trades (account) – Limits the total number of open trades on the account where Crypto Investor EA is running. When set to a value greater than 0, the EA will monitor all active trades on the account—including those placed by other EAs or manually. If the total number of trades reaches or exceeds the specified limit, Crypto Investor EA will pause opening new positions.

– Limits the total number of open trades on the account where Crypto Investor EA is running. When set to a value greater than 0, the EA will monitor all active trades on the account—including those placed by other EAs or manually. If the total number of trades reaches or exceeds the specified limit, Crypto Investor EA will pause opening new positions. Max open lots – The total allowed lot size for all open trades.

– The total allowed lot size for all open trades. Maximum daily loss(currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.

- Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital. Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.

- Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day. Daily reset hour(terminal) – Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached!

– Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached! Minimum Equity(currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.

- Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures. Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.

- Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses. Maximum Equity(currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.

The default values (zero) mean that the respective protection is not active.

Some traders need such protections in “Prop Firm” challenges.

We will refrain from recommending specific values. It is the responsibility of the traders to set these parameters correctly based on their broker restrictions.

We are obliged to inform you, that using such protections could decrease the overall profit in long-term.

Each trader must decide for himself whether to use these protections and at what values.

==== Protection Settings ====

The Randomization System enables variability in the EA’s execution logic by randomly adjusting the price levels and timing of trade entries and exits. This helps your trades appear less uniform and more individualized—even when using similar settings as other traders. This is especially important for traders working with proprietary firms, where duplicated strategies may lead to disqualification or restrictions. >>> Exit Randomization Settings RandomizeExit (true/false) - Enable or disable exit randomization logic.

ForceLossRange (Default: 500 points) - Randomly modifies the ForceLoss level within a ±500 point range.

ForceProfitRange (Default: 500 points) - Randomly modifies the ForceProfit level within a ±500 point range.

RecoveryProfitRange (Default: 500 points) - Randomly modifies the RecoveryProfit value within a ±500 point range.

>>> Entry Randomization Settings RandomizeEntry (true/false) - Enable or disable entry randomization for trade opening time and price.

OpenTimeMaxDelay (Default: 60 seconds) - Random delay (up to 60 seconds) for executing a trade.

OpenPriceMinDeviation (Default: 10 points) - Minimum deviation from the original entry price.

OpenPriceMaxDeviation (Default: 1000 points) - Maximum deviation from the original entry price.

Important Notes About the Randomization Feature 1. Entry Randomization Works Only in Live Trading Due to platform limitations (MQL4/MQL5), entry randomization does not function in backtesting. However, we’ve rigorously verified its performance in live market conditions. 2. Exit Randomization Can Be Backtested You can verify its effectiveness by running multiple backtests and observing different outcomes, confirming the randomness in action. 3. Parameter Recommendations Using smaller deviation ranges (e.g., 10–100 points) may offer higher accuracy, but be aware of potential missed trades. Larger deviation ranges (e.g., 500–2000 points) offer greater randomness but may lead to less favorable trade execution. Adjust settings carefully based on your trading strategy and goals.

Tips for Achieving Truly Unique Trading Behavior To further individualize your trading and avoid detection by prop firm monitoring systems, we recommend: Customizing the EA_Comment: Replace the default EA name with a personal tag or custom phrase. Using Unique Magic Numbers: Helps differentiate trades from other accounts using the same EA. Running a Secondary EA: Introducing another EA on the same account can further diversify your trade footprint.

















Crypto Investor EA Backtest Results





















Crypto Investor EA Additional Settings (.set file)





The default settings of Crypto Investor EA are the recommended settings. But we have prepared some additional .set files with conservative and low-risk settings. There are two .set files: ciea-conservative.set : for traders who like to trade with conservative risk settings (medium risk).

: for traders who like to trade with conservative risk settings (medium risk). ciea-low-risk.set: for traders who like to trade with low-risk settings.





These .set files with conservative/low-risk parameters are available on the bottom of this post!





To use these settings, simply attach Crypto Investor EA to the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) chart and load the .set file you wish to use.





This gives you the flexibility to choose the risk level that best suits your trading style.















