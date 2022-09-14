Forex Trend Detector MT5

5

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $217
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!

Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.

I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works! 

I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the strategies that professional fund managers…or what insiders call "The Smart Money".
Next I added a sophisticated drawdown compensating algorithm to protect your account by minimizing rapid drawdown allowing you to exit your trades with minimal loss.
The volatility breakout strategy combined with my conservative drawdown algorithm, results in the most powerful trading tool you'll ever use.

Plus…

The algorithm has been tested, reviewed, refined, and re-tested to insure that I have the most powerful and robust tool in the market.
The volatility breakout strategy isn't new.I am not gambling on an untested technique. Volatility breakout is the #1 technique for thousands of highly successful fund managers, institutional buyers, and investment houses.

The Smart Money uses volatility breakout because it's logical. The strategy just follows the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.


There is a MT4 version. Click here to check it!


Forex Trend Detector top features

  • Follows the "Smart Money" like no other ea on the market
  • Extremely precise market entries
  • Very high reward to risk ratio
  • Tight stop loss levels
  • Not a slippage and spread dependent
  • Works with any MT4 Broker
  • Highly efficient money management
  • Latest generation drawdown compensating algorithm
  • Visual risk indcation system
  • High spread and high slippage protection systems
  • State-of-the-art profit protection system
  • Dynamic trading logic
  • No need to be optimized
  • High average profit per trade in pips
  • 100% Guaranteed long-term profits
  • Advanced Time Management system


Instructions and recommendations

Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick

Fast backtest method: M1 open price 

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD.

The default settings of Forex Trend Detector are for EURUSD currency pair only. I have provided a .set file for GBPUSD. This .set file is available here in the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739520


Forex Trend Detector Settings

  • LongTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Long trades.
  • ShortTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Short trades.
  • Magic - a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognizes and manages its own positions.
  • EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades.
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
  • StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
  • TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips.
  • StopLoss – fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips.
  • TrailingStop – fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips
  • StartTrailStop – the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied
  • SafeExitMinutes – time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter
  • SafeProfit – profit/loss in pips on ...
  • .........

For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!
Reviews 15
Rasoul KouhAlvandi
135
Rasoul KouhAlvandi 2024.01.06 14:49 
 

All is well

omic0620
48
omic0620 2023.11.28 15:27 
 

I purchased this with the expectation of excellent results in backtests. I look forward to seeing the results in the future.

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2023.11.15 15:24 
 

I have bought many EAs from the Author, I have to say his products are robust and performing well in long term!

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Виталий Чистяков
68
Виталий Чистяков 2024.02.09 09:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rasoul KouhAlvandi
135
Rasoul KouhAlvandi 2024.01.06 14:49 
 

All is well

omic0620
48
omic0620 2023.11.28 15:27 
 

I purchased this with the expectation of excellent results in backtests. I look forward to seeing the results in the future.

Jason
1078
Jason 2023.11.28 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2023.11.15 15:24 
 

I have bought many EAs from the Author, I have to say his products are robust and performing well in long term!

Markis L
226
Markis L 2023.11.15 10:02 
 

It has low drawdown, a reasonable stoploss, Win in huge pips and high winrate. I had used this EA for two weeks only, but it's giving me 5% profit already.

Alex Lik Man Lo
592
Alex Lik Man Lo 2023.11.15 08:52 
 

Extremely low drawdown and reasonably high profit, a great EA so far.

Savell Martin
1543
Savell Martin 2023.11.06 14:00 
 

So far so good, its early days for me, so I'll keep updating the review as time progresses

Laurent Marc Verdun
1356
Laurent Marc Verdun 2023.11.04 14:36 
 

great EA and support user thanks!

Maksic6
60
Maksic6 2023.11.02 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cristian Marín
136
cristian Marín 2023.11.01 01:02 
 

este EA lo compare con otro que lo probé por mucho tiempo es todo casi igual en DD ganancias y demás me decidí por el por su precio y por su mayor ganancia en operaciones con poco riesgo de perdida o casi ninguno ya que su stop loss esta bien definido y su take profit con mayor razon estoy seguro que me va a dar buenos resultados ...!

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
596
Romain Francois Bernard Julian 2023.10.09 11:20 
 

I do not know yet about this EA, but I have the grid master EA from Lachazar that work well. I hope that this one will do also !

fickes
211
fickes 2023.09.19 19:51 
 

Another EA purchased from Lachezar! Good support and always very helpful, I look forward to using this EA.

Tomoyuki Namiki
642
Tomoyuki Namiki 2023.08.31 06:13 
 

Very profitable. I love this EA. Thank you Lachezar.

kennet13
553
kennet13 2023.08.26 13:36 
 

im just purchased ea but so far good and good suport from author

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