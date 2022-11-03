Martini EA MT4

5

AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI

Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience.

Features

  • Trades best during quiet night-time forex hours
  • Designed for fast scalping on the 5-minute chart
  • Uses pending orders for precise entry and exit
  • AI adapts to market changes with smart learning
  • Secures profits automatically, even while you sleep
  • Tested with real tick data for reliable performance
  • Built-in AI risk management for safer trading
  • Avoids news hours to reduce volatility risks
  • Unlocks the power of night-time forex trading

Promo Price: $599 until 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $2999

Users will also get a free complementary EA as a gesture of saying thank you from our side.

Recommendations

  • Initial Capital: $1000
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Recommended Currency Pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF.
  • Brokers: Use low-spread brokers such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 trading.
  • Settings: Pre-optimized, plug-and-play with no extra setup required.

    About the Developer

    With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I specialize in developing expert advisors that automate strategies with a focus on safety, efficiency, and consistent profitability. Martini AI EA represents the fusion of trading expertise with modern AI technology.

    Risk Warning: Trading in the forex market involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of Martini AI EA is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

    Reviews 4
    Bifrost
    1281
    Bifrost 2024.06.19 23:19 
     

    It's very good EA, you can look at author signal.

    jeanlucmelanchon
    19
    jeanlucmelanchon 2024.02.09 17:11 
     

    Best EA I have ever purchased, doubled my account with safe trading, using since months, so this is the right time to give a review. Best EA, and developer is very supportive too, doesn't matter if you new or old in trading, he helps you out.

    Daniel Carmichael
    48
    Daniel Carmichael 2023.04.05 08:18 
     

    I have been using this ea for a few months and is the best i have ever purchased. As it continually gives me great returns i have been very happy with this ea since i purchased has not let me down yet.

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    Bifrost
    1281
    Bifrost 2024.06.19 23:19 
     

    It's very good EA, you can look at author signal.

    jeanlucmelanchon
    19
    jeanlucmelanchon 2024.02.09 17:11 
     

    Best EA I have ever purchased, doubled my account with safe trading, using since months, so this is the right time to give a review. Best EA, and developer is very supportive too, doesn't matter if you new or old in trading, he helps you out.

    Daniel Carmichael
    48
    Daniel Carmichael 2023.04.05 08:18 
     

    I have been using this ea for a few months and is the best i have ever purchased. As it continually gives me great returns i have been very happy with this ea since i purchased has not let me down yet.

    Harish Jacelon
    34
    Harish Jacelon 2022.12.07 03:45 
     

    Consistent profit so far. Very good EA.

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