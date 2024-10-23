DYJ Mathematical model trader is a system analysis software that allows indicator trading.

It can directly analyze the overall profit and maximum floating loss of indicator trading.

And draw beautiful performance histograms and curves.

In this way, you can compare the different performances of indicators in each chart period,

which is convenient for you to quickly respond to market trend changes

and optimize the best trading plan.

It requires an improved indicator signal source software, as shown in screenshot 1

Currently, these signal source indicators include WPR, MACD, STOCHASTIC, RSI, SMTMA

You can run the DYJ signal source software and underlying indicator software at once through the DYJ Mathematical Model Trader software.

If you need to automatically open and close positions according to the signal source, please download the practical software DYJ Follow Me or a better DYJ Game Device with game strategy

If you strictly follow the model synchronization, the total profit of the final result is consistent or close to the total profit of the model. Due to some discrepancies, handling fees, inventory fees, platform server delays, slippage, VPS network speed, etc., there may be some small errors!

But as long as there are many major trends and the trend maintains for a long enough time, with few minor trends and oscillations, it is enough to cover the above error!

However, throughout the entire process, you need to have a good mindset and self-discipline!

Therefore, we need to strictly select the lowest point spread and handling fee for the platform ECN account, as well as choose the platform server speed and the fastest local network speed!



Note



After downloading the software to your computer, please change the file name to a shorter one, such as DYJ MathTrader. Otherwise, sometimes the MT5 system restricts the length of internal combination names to no more than 63, which may cause the software to not run properly!

It is prohibited to use multiple TIMEFRMES to operate the same signal source and FollowMe software.

It is recommended to run the signal source and tracking software on the first MT5 terminal（exp:XAUUSD M1）, and run the evaluation software and signal source on the same account on another MT5 terminal( exp:XAUUSD M5 ) for evaluation, in order to minimize tracking delay as much as possible.

) for evaluation, in order to minimize tracking delay as much as possible. In addition, the version of MT5 requires Version: 5.00 build 4380 7 Jun 2024

Please click on the link to enter the comment section and download different indicator parameter templates. Link

Input

[General]

InpUseLanguage = English -- English or Chinese

InpDirectoryName="Markets" -- Markets Directory (MT5)

InpFileName = "DYJ WPRS" -- InpIndicatorsName : After purchasing the indicator, it is usually automatically downloaded to the Markets directory

: After purchasing the indicator, it is usually automatically downloaded to the Markets directory signal_source_name="WPR" -- Currently supported signal sources: WPR,MACD, STOCHASTIC,RSI,POWERSIGNAL

InpIndicators

InpIndicatorsParamsList="28" -- Different indicator names have different parameter lists, separated by English commas

WPR：28 -- Period

MACD1：12,26,9,0.03,0.02,4 -- Period(12,26,9),OpenLevel=0.03($),CrossDiffValue=0.02($), SignalMode=4(MacdSampling)



MACD2：55,89,9,0.03,0.02,4 -- Period(55,89,9),OpenLevel=0.03($),CrossDiffValue=0.02($), SignalMode=4(MacdSampling)

STOCHASTIC: 5,3,3,20,80,2 -- Period(5,3,3),Oversold=20,Overbought=80,SignalMode=2(CrossMainAndSignal)

RSI:14,30,70,1 -- Period(14), Oversold=30 , Overbought=70, SignalMode=1

SMTMA: 1,30,100 -- 1:MATYPE 0 to 9, 30:Smoothing depth , 100:Smoothing parameter



InpSimulatedVolume = 1 -- SimulatedVolume

InpStartDate = "19700101" -- StartDate:If it is 19700101(minimum).

InpEndDate = "19700101" -- EndDate:If it is 19700101(infinite).

InpWindowsXSize = 1030 -- WindowsXSize

InpWindowsYSize = 450 -- WindowsYSize



