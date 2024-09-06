Stratos Pali
- Göstergeler
- Michela Russo
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 16 Eylül 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends.
This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend.
Important Information Revealed
Download here the: Quick Start Guide
Key Features
- Innovative algorithm that accurately identifies Long and Short trends.
- A valuable addition to any trading strategy.
- Automatically detects trend reversals with clear arrow indicators.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Compatible with any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
- Integrated pop-up, email and push notification.
- Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
MT5 Version | Don't open trade solution | My Channel | Try Stratos Goldwind
Trading Steps
Trading with Stratos Pali is straightforward!
Step 1: Identify the Trend.
The histogram will indicate whether the trend is Long or Short.
Step 2: Spot Trend Reversals.
When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow will appear indicating the new trend direction.
Step 3: Execute Your Trade.
Parameters
- Stratos Pali Period: the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- Perseverance: the factor used to filter ranging markets.
- Apply to: the price used for calculation.
- Average Candle Count: the average number of candles used for calculation.
- Total Bars: the total number of bars used for calculation.
- Display Buy and Sell Arrows: enable or disable the display of Buy and Sell arrows.
- Arrow Size: the size of the arrows.
- Buy Arrow: the color of the Buy arrow.
- Sell Arrow: the color of the Sell arrow.
- Enable Minimum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Minimum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Minimum Value: the minimum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Maximum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Maximum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Maximum Value: the maximum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Alert: enable or disable alerts.
- Enable Push Notification (phone): enable or disable push notifications.
- Enable Email: enable or disable email notifications.
- Modify Chart Appearance: modify the appearance of the chart.
Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.