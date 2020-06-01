Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 11 Strategy in 1 EA.

This Robot opens a large number of orders.





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email ! Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me byor email !





This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage

Llama Crazy Pro MT5 Work in EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP in M15

It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.

Alert, the "Crazy Pro" EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot

This Ea use ADX indicator with multiple strategies for trading strategies.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.





Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my



Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP Timeframe M15 Test From 2019 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick

Settings