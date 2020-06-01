Llama Crazy Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Michela RussoHi Welcome to my profile, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 3 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 11 Strategy in 1 EA.
This Robot opens a large number of orders.
Important Information Revealed
This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage
Llama Crazy Pro MT5 Work in EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP in M15
It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.
Alert, the "Crazy Pro" EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot
This Ea use ADX indicator with multiple strategies for trading strategies.
if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.
Others Product
Recommendations
Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP Timeframe M15 Test From 2019 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick
Settings
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
- Trading Strategy: here is the list of strategies
- Adx Strategy 1: DI+ > DI- -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 1 Reverse: DI- > DI+ -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 2: DI+ > DI+ Level -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 2 Reverse: DI- > DI- Level -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 3: Adx > AdxMainLevel -> Buy & Sell
- Adx Strategy 3 Reverse: Adx < AdxMainLevel -> Buy & Sell
- Adx Strategy 4: Adx > AdxMainLevel & DI+ > DI- -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 4 Reverse: Adx < AdxMainLevel & DI+ > DI- -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 5: DI+ > Adx & DI+ > DI+ Level -> Buy
- Adx Strategy 5 Reverse: DI- > Adx & DI- > DI- Level -> Buy
- Manual Trading: Open Manually
- Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
- Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- Max Orders: Maximum number of orders
- Max Lot: Maximum lot size for trade (0 for disable)
- Open New Series: if true, allow to open new series of trades
- Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
- Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
- Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours
- Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
- Fixed Start Minute: minute for start trading
- Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
- Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop trading
- close out of hour: Close when the trading time is over
- close friday night: Close when the Friday is over
- close friday hour: Hour for close friday
- Lot increase management: method for lot increase
- Lot grid increase: Position increase coefficient
- Minimum Distance: Minimum Distance For secondary Positions
- Minimum Distance Multiplier: Multiply the Minimum Distance Number with this number for Earch Trade
- One Trade Bar Grid: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar for grid orders.
- Timeframe Secondary Order: Timeframe for secondary Trades.
- Take Profit: take profit for orders
- Modify Take Profit for First Order: Use a different take profit for the first order
- Take Profit for first order: take profit for first order
- Close only end of bar: close trades only at the end of M1 bar
- Enable Money Max Loss: Enable Loss Limit in money
- Every Microlot: Moltiply the amount of "money max loss" x 100 x lot
- Stop Trading When Hit: Stop Trading when you hit max loss
- Maximum Monetary loss: Maximum Monetary Loss amount
- Trade Comment: trades comments
- Adx Period: Adx indicator Period
- Adx Price: Adx Applied Price
- Adx Main Level: Adx Main Level
- Adx Up Level: Level above which EA sell or buy
- Adx Down Level: Level above which EA sell or buy
- Adx Timeframe: Timeframe for applied Adx
- Change Chart Color: Allow EA to change chart color
- Show Panel: Show Panel info
For other questions or installation video, please contact me!
I did very well in the backtest. I am looking forward to future foward results. Thank you.