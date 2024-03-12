Stratos Zephyr
- Experts
-
Michela RussoHi Welcome to my profile, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 2 February 2026
Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.
Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.
Unlock Exclusive Benefits
Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?
- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.
- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.
- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.
Download here the: Quick Start Guide
Trading Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M15, H1
|Test From
|2005
|Settings
|Default or custom set files
|Brokers
|Any, preferably with low spreads
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd or equivalent
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick and open price only
Settings Overview
Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:
- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.
For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!
Hi need set file M15 EURUSD USDJPY and GBPUSD my email timbrezamarmando@gmail.com Thanks Bro.