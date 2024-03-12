Stratos Zephyr

4.61

Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT4!


Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?

- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.

- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.

- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
Timeframe M15, H1
Test From 2005
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!

Reviews 75
marmnt300
44
marmnt300 2026.08.06 13:33 
 

Hi need set file M15 EURUSD USDJPY and GBPUSD my email timbrezamarmando@gmail.com Thanks Bro.

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.13 02:55 
 

Excellent performance of Zephyr ! After a lot of testing, the XAUUSD M5 settings turned out to be the most profitable. Thanks to the developer for this amazing EA.

Ragaa Ibrahim
197
Ragaa Ibrahim 2026.04.02 01:24 
 

Great job. I have been using it on a demo account, great results. doing back testing, some of the time frames are bettr than other depeding on the pair . Thank you

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marmnt300
44
marmnt300 2026.08.06 13:33 
 

Hi need set file M15 EURUSD USDJPY and GBPUSD my email timbrezamarmando@gmail.com Thanks Bro.

leonardon
50
leonardon 2026.05.14 06:21 
 

It's fine, i am using preset file for BTCUSD, but it's a little bit dangerous i suggest to increase grid multilpier to make the grid less "dangerous" in case of strong breakout.

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.13 02:55 
 

Excellent performance of Zephyr ! After a lot of testing, the XAUUSD M5 settings turned out to be the most profitable. Thanks to the developer for this amazing EA.

Ragaa Ibrahim
197
Ragaa Ibrahim 2026.04.02 01:24 
 

Great job. I have been using it on a demo account, great results. doing back testing, some of the time frames are bettr than other depeding on the pair . Thank you

Fernando Cesar Cardoso
108
Fernando Cesar Cardoso 2026.03.31 01:56 
 

I'm testing it and liking it.

fxloot
211
fxloot 2026.03.10 17:49 
 

Works well on 4hr timeframe

dorian4u
57
dorian4u 2026.02.25 01:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

peteter
34
peteter 2026.01.27 18:02 
 

un ea super facile da settare e molto profittevole

SWG123
108
SWG123 2025.11.25 20:22 
 

Excellent bot, better than most paid-for EAs. But do your homework - back test and forward test. I've been running it for several months, on AUDCAD, EURGBP and NZDCAD with great results. Using H4 timeframe, so not trading frequently, but I'm OK with that.

physicsbkk
15
physicsbkk 2025.10.19 05:32 
 

Initially good backtest results. Needs a drawdown feature that works as i'm not sure the loss cap works

Ariel Agnoletto
999
Ariel Agnoletto 2025.10.13 12:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joe Kasera
19
Joe Kasera 2025.09.05 09:22 
 

Been testing for 4 months now. Not bad for a free EA

Juga Buruga
77
Juga Buruga 2025.08.23 02:46 
 

Still too early to say. But I beleive in the developer.

[Deleted] 2025.08.21 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

guvani00
43
guvani00 2025.08.18 20:49 
 

stunning!!! love the bot been trading with the bot for a while now small draw down i did make some small config to file but i would really like to know even more with these set files that you have

12031142
39
12031142 2025.07.31 14:08 
 

Seems like a really solid robot especially as its free, I am forward testing it on demo and its up $150 in a week on only trading 0.1 lot. I prefer the overbought/oversold strategies as htey seem to be more reliable, it does require some tuning , but thats what backtests are for .Thanksto developer.

Wee Lit Ng
49
Wee Lit Ng 2025.07.29 07:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.07.18 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

stublack748
19
stublack748 2025.07.16 00:26 
 

Initial back tests looked good on XAUUSD & AUDJPY on 1 min timeframe. Been running couple of days now on a $1k demo account with those and a few other pairs and account up by almost 10%. Added to a live account today on XAUUSD and starting with 0.01 lot size and has been consistently winning trades, albeit with some of these through averaging over a few trades. Have yet to see more than a 0.04 lot size order before trades close out in in profit and I was up $36 for the day. As I hadn't seen how it would perform during highly volatile periods, I did stop it running for half an hour either side of CPI results.

Left my Demo account running with XAUUSD, USDCHF, GBPCHF, EURUSD, EURJPY & AUDJPY, all on 1m timeframe during PPI volatility and account now up 22% in 4 days. Will add most of these pairs to my live account and hope that they perform as well there. Thanks to the developer for providing this as a free expert.

Allan Butler
488
Allan Butler 2025.07.15 22:08 
 

I am running Zephyr and Bora on the same account. I have had a great run over the last 2 months averaging $30 to $40 a day on .02 lot size. Sometimes hitting as much as $100 When I double my account I will up the lot size to .04

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