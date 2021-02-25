Hippo Trader Pro MT5

2 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599)

Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.





Important Information Revealed

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Hippo Trader Pro Work in EURUSD M1

This Ea is Fifo Compliance (with the appropriate settings)

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility (ATR Filter) and some Trend Pattern to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

You can find MT4 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61760

This Ea use Relative Vigor Index oscillator for identify the trend.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

Note, default global stop loss is set at 1000 usd (or your base currency) every 0.01 start lot size -> adjusts the risk based on this





Run Backtest



Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly





Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my





Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD Timeframe M1 Test From 2003 Settings Default or set files Brokers Any Minimum Deposit 1000 usd, recommended 3k Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compliance Yes with set file



Settings

Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled

Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it

Sqrt lot: autolot under square root (conservative autolot)

Risk: risk for autolot calculation, It is not a percentage of the capital

a percentage of the capital Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders

Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open

Relative vigor index Periods: Rvi oscillator periods

Relative vigor index Timeframe: Rvi timeframe periods

Fast Atr Periods: Atr indicator periods

Slow Atr Periods: Atr indicator periods

Super slow atr periods: Atr indicator periods

Atr timeframe: timeframe for atr period

Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours

Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading

Fixed Start Minute: minute for start

Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading

Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop

close friday night: Close when the Friday is over

close friday hour: Hour for close friday

Monday: Enable trading on this Day (same for others)

Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade

Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade

Allow buy and sell at the same time: if true allow it

Fifo closing: if true, allow fifo close mode

Max Orders: Maximum number of orders

Coeff Sum: Position increase coeff

Minimum Distance: Minimum Distance For secondary Positions

One Trade Bar Grid: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar for grid orders.

Timeframe Secondary Order: Timeframe for secondary Trades.

Take Profit: take profit for orders

Modify Take Profit for First Order: Use a different take profit for the first order

Take Profit for first order: take profit for first order

Close only end of bar: close trades only at the end of M1 bar

Enable Money Max Loss: Enable Loss Limit in money

Every Microlot: Moltiply the amount of "money max loss" x 100 x lot

Stop Trading When Hit: Stop Trading when you hit max loss

Maximum Monetary loss: Maximum Monetary Loss amount

Trade Comment: trades comments

Enable Orders Counter: Counter orders on comment

Change Chart Color: change chart color

Show panel: show panel

Show close buttons: show close buttons

Show error: show error For other questions or installation video, please contact me!



