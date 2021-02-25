Hippo Trader Pro MT5

4.76

2 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) 

Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Another EA! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email !


Hippo Trader Pro Work in EURUSD M1

This Ea is Fifo Compliance (with the appropriate settings)

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility (ATR Filter) and some Trend Pattern to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

You can find MT4 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61760

This Ea use Relative Vigor Index oscillator for identify the trend.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

Note, default global stop loss is set at 1000 usd (or your base currency) every 0.01 start lot size -> adjusts the risk based on this


Run Backtest

Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe M1
Test From 2003
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit 1000 usd, recommended 3k
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick
Fifo Compliance Yes with set file


Settings

  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Sqrt lot: autolot under square root (conservative autolot)
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation, It is not a percentage of the capital
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Relative vigor index Periods: Rvi oscillator periods
  • Relative vigor index Timeframe: Rvi timeframe periods
  • Fast Atr Periods: Atr indicator periods
  • Slow Atr Periods: Atr indicator periods
  • Super slow atr periods: Atr indicator periods
  • Atr timeframe: timeframe for atr period
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
  • close friday night: Close when the Friday is over
  • close friday hour: Hour for close friday
  • Monday: Enable trading on this Day (same for others)
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Allow buy and sell at the same time: if true allow it
  • Fifo closing: if true, allow fifo close mode
  • Max Orders: Maximum number of orders
  • Coeff Sum: Position increase coeff
  • Minimum Distance: Minimum Distance For secondary Positions
  • One Trade Bar Grid: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar for grid orders. 
  • Timeframe Secondary Order: Timeframe for secondary Trades.
  • Take Profit: take profit for orders
  • Modify Take Profit for First Order: Use a different take profit for the first order
  • Take Profit for first order: take profit for first order
  • Close only end of bar: close trades only at the end of M1 bar
  • Enable Money Max Loss: Enable Loss Limit in money
  • Every Microlot: Moltiply the amount of "money max loss" x 100 x lot
  • Stop Trading When Hit: Stop Trading when you hit max loss
  • Maximum Monetary loss: Maximum Monetary Loss amount
  • Trade Comment: trades comments
  • Enable Orders Counter: Counter orders on comment
  • Change Chart Color: change chart color
  • Show panel: show panel
  • Show close buttons: show close buttons
  • Show error: show error

For other questions or installation video, please contact me!


Reviews 18
84380
151
84380 2023.12.23 10:33 
 

This EA hasn't returned a poor result for me. I didn't quite understand how it worked initially, but once the author explained, all my fears went away. Highly recomment.

Danny Krop
184
Danny Krop 2022.12.08 22:11 
 

Very good EA, continuous growth . Max Risk 5 is important and must be adhered to. good job !!!

Yi Fan Zhong
167
Yi Fan Zhong 2022.03.25 03:02 
 

I am a hippo trader used in September 2021 and it has already brought me 40% of the benefits. Great!

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84380
151
84380 2023.12.23 10:33 
 

This EA hasn't returned a poor result for me. I didn't quite understand how it worked initially, but once the author explained, all my fears went away. Highly recomment.

Danny Krop
184
Danny Krop 2022.12.08 22:11 
 

Very good EA, continuous growth . Max Risk 5 is important and must be adhered to. good job !!!

Yi Fan Zhong
167
Yi Fan Zhong 2022.03.25 03:02 
 

I am a hippo trader used in September 2021 and it has already brought me 40% of the benefits. Great!

mathers12
101
mathers12 2022.02.18 14:30 
 

So far so good, good profits with good money management

Sebastian Hueller
399
Sebastian Hueller 2022.01.02 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dol_amroth2002
125
dol_amroth2002 2021.12.27 17:24 
 

The backtest is good so i expect good result in the future.

shitanekazuyoshi
284
shitanekazuyoshi 2021.10.23 11:19 
 

I'm looking forward to it.

asghar aghnoom
269
asghar aghnoom 2021.09.23 22:14 
 

bull shit

Michela Russo
161062
Reply from developer Michela Russo 2024.09.22 18:24
Can you explain more clearly what issues you have encountered with the EA?
stfN
175
stfN 2021.08.27 11:08 
 

Using it for almost 1 month now. With correct settings for initial Lot matching to your Balance you get really good results. I'm satisfied with this EA.

Update 05.04.2022: I'm still satisfied. Small Lotsize is the key for this strategy. Otherwise you will be roasted sooner or later.

hassanzzzz101 zeiniii
24
hassanzzzz101 zeiniii 2021.08.17 23:53 
 

directly use it on live account and good till now after 1 month, will upgrade later

Josh Nixon
46
Josh Nixon 2021.08.02 14:19 
 

Great Backtests. Went Live Friday using default settings. Interested to find if it will work for other pairs and or timeframes.

UPDATE 26JAN2022: Other than a self inflicted drawdown, where I set the lot size too large and was not using Auto-lot, This has taken 2600 to 10,400. I am using 2 instances, risk of 10 and using .18 lots on both so my profits are growing a little faster. This robot has me excited for the future and I will be looking forward to what 2022 brings. Thanks to Michael for answering questions.

Rafael Medalha
418
Rafael Medalha 2021.07.15 15:06 
 

I have been using Michela's EA for a few months. the performance is spot on, I have purchased other EAs from Michela. The replies are slow but Michela always replies, just need to be patient. Thank you for your great work Michela, look forward to more of your work.

yangliu616
389
yangliu616 2021.06.20 05:17 
 

Backtest is amazing，I have just purchased so I expect it's real stable and profitable performances！Thank Michele again!

Alison Macedo
81
Alison Macedo 2021.06.03 04:21 
 

uso a dois meses e ate o momento esta bem estavel e consistente

Jonah3000
327
Jonah3000 2021.05.26 22:05 
 

Working well. Good job.

Wen Bing Chen
634
Wen Bing Chen 2021.05.15 14:37 
 

Stable and greate EA!

Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2021.05.02 17:09 
 

It works well on my live account for 2 months

Olivier Joseph A Vantomme
826
Olivier Joseph A Vantomme 2021.03.09 23:01 
 

First days deployed during EURUSD down it survives quite easily. So far so good

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