Stratos Zephyr mt5

4.76

Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT5!


Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?

- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.

- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.

- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
Timeframe M15, H1
Test From 2005
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!

Reviews 267
Logan Mcclain
145
Logan Mcclain 2026.06.04 17:52 
 

Decent grid system.

Tung Kit Lau
133
Tung Kit Lau 2026.05.31 14:32 
 

It's a profitable EA, so far i have earned 400US this month. Very stable and smart.

Frank Sohlleder
516
Frank Sohlleder 2026.05.04 04:38 
 

the looks very solid - first tests very promising! Definitely a tool that a trader can use and with a bit of manual timing, could be excellent!

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Filter:
rafaelxw7
28
rafaelxw7 2026.07.23 23:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

icyfists
14
icyfists 2026.07.13 21:54 
 

thats a stable and a great bot

Hima Ide
18
Hima Ide 2026.06.26 16:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2026.06.25 21:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dabrowskyyy
24
Dabrowskyyy 2026.06.22 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Logan Mcclain
145
Logan Mcclain 2026.06.04 17:52 
 

Decent grid system.

Tung Kit Lau
133
Tung Kit Lau 2026.05.31 14:32 
 

It's a profitable EA, so far i have earned 400US this month. Very stable and smart.

Frank Sohlleder
516
Frank Sohlleder 2026.05.04 04:38 
 

the looks very solid - first tests very promising! Definitely a tool that a trader can use and with a bit of manual timing, could be excellent!

MAL1967
31
MAL1967 2026.05.03 14:36 
 

Very Good free EA. I am testing but can I please have a good SET file. Thanks

Marika H.
30
Marika H. 2026.04.30 05:40 
 

I am currently testing Stratos Zephyr and it looks very promising so far. Thank you for providing this EA for free!

Maggo35
44
Maggo35 2026.04.27 20:06 
 

So far, so good

Audrey Tina
37
Audrey Tina 2026.04.26 06:56 
 

This is a really great EA!

equalitygr
198
equalitygr 2026.04.26 05:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gidi15
14
Gidi15 2026.04.09 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lyfeng155
14
lyfeng155 2026.04.08 10:41 
 

很棒的EA..

radarea
61
radarea 2026.04.04 11:08 
 

Good EA man. Thanks for the set files.

Mohamed Alshamsi
90
Mohamed Alshamsi 2026.03.24 11:48 
 

great EA..

aqwa
328
aqwa 2026.03.06 09:22 
 

Good!

DerBeff
14
DerBeff 2026.03.04 12:58 
 

Vielen Dank für dieses nützliche Tool. Fahre gerade einen Test auf einem Live Account ohne zuvor einen Backtest gemacht zu haben. Nervenkitzel pur, aber um so mehr freut man sich wenn es funktioniert. Über zusätzliche Set Files würde ich mich sehr freuen.

Timofei Bychkov
201
Timofei Bychkov 2026.03.02 12:40 
 

he best advisors!!!

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