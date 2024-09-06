Stratos Goldwind

4.62

Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies.

Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! Need a premium EA? Check Golden Mirage


Why Opt for Stratos Goldwind?

- Advanced Indicator Usage: Built around the Stratos Pali indicator, known for its precision in trend detection and market analysis.

- Customizable Trading Strategies: Tailor your trading with adjustable settings including risk levels, trading volumes, and specific market conditions.

- Comprehensive Trade Management: From dynamic lot sizing to strategic trade placement and closure, Stratos Goldwind ensures optimal management of your trades.


Access the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1, H4
Test From 2010
Settings Default or customized
Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended
Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Goldwind is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

  • Initial Trade Volume: Set your starting lot size.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust trade volume based on account balance and risk level.
  • Risk Management: Control your exposure with predefined risk settings.
  • Unique Magic Number: Identify your EA's trades easily.
  • Spread Allowed: Define the maximum spread for trade execution.
  • Max Concurrent Orders: Limit the number of simultaneous trades.
  • Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Optimize market positioning by allowing both buy and sell orders.
  • Maximum Trade Volume: Manage the size of individual trades for better risk control.
  • Allow New Series: Customize order types your EA can execute.
  • Single Trade Per Bar: Optimize trading frequency based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!

Reviews 260
Ariel Agnoletto
999
Ariel Agnoletto 2026.08.17 17:54 
 

Very good EA!!

marmnt300
44
marmnt300 2026.08.06 13:00 
 

Need set file for M15 XAUUSD and M15 EURUSD I am using FBS broker, my email timbrezamarmando@gmail.com, Thanks bro.

Mst Anjuara
268
Mst Anjuara 2026.07.07 04:17 
 

Goldwind is a great EA with excellent performance! I made some small changes to the XAUUSD M5 settings, and since then it has been making consistent profit. Big thanks to the developer!

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Ariel Agnoletto
999
Ariel Agnoletto 2026.08.17 17:54 
 

Very good EA!!

marmnt300
44
marmnt300 2026.08.06 13:00 
 

Need set file for M15 XAUUSD and M15 EURUSD I am using FBS broker, my email timbrezamarmando@gmail.com, Thanks bro.

yoshipiyo
34
yoshipiyo 2026.07.31 16:52 
 

資金管理が上手くできなかった。

Mst Anjuara
268
Mst Anjuara 2026.07.07 04:17 
 

Goldwind is a great EA with excellent performance! I made some small changes to the XAUUSD M5 settings, and since then it has been making consistent profit. Big thanks to the developer!

C11PPY
39
C11PPY 2026.05.21 18:24 
 

To be honest this robot is great until a grid opens and gold trends hard. It very customisable, and I am trying to stabilise it. So far trading overnight uk time works well. 2026 suits this robots condition well, Jan and april = blow up, 2025 horrific blow ups, but the good thing is this can work to a point, just needs sensible optimisation. If the author has any guidance or set files that generically survive 2024-2026 conditions either on set hours and time frames and / or day times it could be a great system. News filters would also help alot. If refined deeply this could be a great robot.

leonardon
50
leonardon 2026.05.14 06:17 
 

Fine EA, its behaviour change radically according to selected Number of strategy. I tryed 9 for a week and i didn t like,.now i am running with strategy Number 3 and i.think i.won t change

torsten kramer
122
torsten kramer 2026.05.06 08:57 
 

Der EA läuft stabil auf XAUUSD M5. Präzise Einstiege, gutes Risikomanagement mit Stop-Loss und Trailing. Kein Martingale, keine Grid-Positionserhöhung. Drawdown gering, Gewinne konstant. Einstellungen einfach zu verstehen. Perfekt für alle, die einen soliden, konservativen Gold-Scalper suchen. Kann ich wärmstens empfehlen!

El_Barry
35
El_Barry 2026.05.06 01:52 
 

He estado probando varios asesores, y éste ha dado un éxito arrollador en las ganancias. Voy a limitar el riesgo para que puedan fluir adecuadamente. Hay otros asesores que usan un Pivote, y dependen de él para operar. Incluso, abría compras, y en lugar de ir hasta la estratósfera, se estancaban magnéticamente a la pérdida (lo buscaban hacia abajo, con lotaje pesado) y tuve muy malos resultados. Aquí no, por fin encontré una herramienta adecuada para gestionar debidamente, y me resulta sumamente cómodo poder dejar trabajando mientras realizo otras actividades, sin temor a que cierren en negativo, cuando debió haber subido a positivo. Haré algunas preguntas al desarrollador, porque la herramienta es fantástica.

yamasing
16
yamasing 2026.03.20 00:07 
 

This is an excellent result. I also enjoyed the author's other EAs, so I'm very interested in the paid version. I'm extremely grateful to the author.

Galvid
66
Galvid 2026.03.12 04:32 
 

1️⃣ SET CONSERVADOR ($100 sobrevivir) XAUUSD M15 Stratos Pali H1 Trading Strategy = Buy on Long signal above EntryLevel and Sell on Short Start Trade Volume = 0.01 Autolot = false Risk Level = 1 Max Concurrent Orders = 1 Max Trade Volume = 0.02 Spread Allowed = 60 Lot Increase Rules = Incremental Growth Increment Factor for Grid Position Sizing = 1.2 Grid Minimum Gap = 900 Grid Gap Multiplier = 1.1 Grid Single Trade Per Bar = true Take Profit = 120 First Order Take Profit = 100 Adjust First Order Profit = true Terminate Position At Candle Completion = true Terminate Position Only After X Candles = 1 Activate Loss Cap = true Loss Cap Amount = 20 Stratos Pali Timeframe = H1 Stratos Pali Period = 14 Stratos Pali Perseverance = 1.4 Stratos Pali Average Candle = 12 Entry level threshold = 28 X consecutive bars = 4

Darnokkk
15
Darnokkk 2026.02.27 14:22 
 

be carefull, ea basically ignores tp and sl settings, can make a quick gain but next time wipes account, if you wanna trade with it, need to start close trades manually

Arès
14
Arès 2026.02.25 17:27 
 

very good

dorian4u
57
dorian4u 2026.02.23 03:58 
 

I have back tested with wonderful results. Now putting onto my live account. Thanks to the developer!

Abdul Rizal
52
Abdul Rizal 2026.02.17 15:04 
 

All the ea sellers in mql5 are big liars. They first sell for free when there are many good comments because free will be sold at a high price and when ea is bad, they will delete ea. I have long bought ea in mql5 all of them are big liars.

Denis Yanov
35
Denis Yanov 2026.02.13 14:21 
 

Absolutely amazing ea. Very happy with the m15 timeframe !

Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2026.02.12 20:49 
 

bad

Nilesh Gandhi
45
Nilesh Gandhi 2026.02.10 09:59 
 

Been using Stratos Goldwind for a while — signals and setup are solid, and customization is great. Performs nicely in sideways markets.

But during strong trending moves, the bot tends to hold losing trades too long without closing, which can wipe out a good chunk of capital. Needs tighter SL or smarter exit logic for trend conditions.

Still promising, but risk management could be improved.

Lamyaii
54
Lamyaii 2026.02.04 20:58 
 

Good EA, 5 stars. It works well on Demo m1, m5, gold. Cut loss setting is necessary in case of martingale causes DD excessing our limit, let say $100 based on $1000 equity. Now I run in real account and result will be informed soon. Thanks to creator for this amazing EA.

peteter
34
peteter 2026.01.27 18:01 
 

un ea troppo performante, troppo contento

OSUSI
20
OSUSI 2026.01.26 13:41 
 

I think it's a great EA if used in the right situation. Could you please send me the configuration file?

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