Lizard Scalper Pro

4.07

Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions.

Expert advisor not use grid, martingale, arbitrage o high frequency trading. Fix and Visible Stop loss  and Take Profit


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Eagle Scalper Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !


The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 16 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit / drawdown ratio.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an intelligent algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today. EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD it is not recommended for use on other pairs, without being aware of the increased risks. you can also test in others pairs.


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD
Timeframe M1
Test from 2003
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick

  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Slippage: Max Slippage for allowed new order
  • Bands Periods: Ma Periods for Bands
  • Bands Deviation: Standard Deviation for Bands
  • Timeframe Bands: bands applied timeframe
  • Timeframe Ma: Ma Timeframe
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Broker Gmt Offset: Broker current gmt
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Max Orders: Max number of orders
  • Take Profit: take profit for order in pips
  • Stop Loss: stop loss for order in pips
  • Exit Rule 1: switch to false for disable Exit 1
  • Exit Minutes: Minimum minutes for exit from trade
  • Min pips Profit: Minimum distance in pips in profit for exit with exit 1 rules
  • Exit Rule 2: switch to false for disable Exit 2
  • Exit Distance: Minimum Distance for Exit 2
  • Pips Profit: Minimum profit in pips for exit 2 rules
  • Entry Pause: pause for exit 2
  • Amplitude Bands: Min Amplitude in pips for BB bands
  • Exit Rule 3: switch to false for disable Exit 3
  • Min Profit: Min profit for exit with exit 3 rules
  • Trade Comment: trades comments
  • Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
Contact me to receive the installation video
Reviews 20
Roberto Alencar
1330
Roberto Alencar 2020.12.04 21:27 
 

Estou em teste! o backtest é interessante

a454501234
142
a454501234 2020.11.19 08:55 
 

good EA!!!

jmontecillo
66
jmontecillo 2020.10.23 19:53 
 

Works

Filter:
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali
328
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali 2023.09.16 12:12 
 

waste of money

MariosFertano
79
MariosFertano 2021.02.07 20:05 
 

I have traded the EA on live account for two months and lost money. Backtests show good results BUT if you test with real tick data (tick data suit with ECN broker) with real spread in play (unlike the demonstration video on the overview page) the backtests is bad. There is always a hugh spread increase in the market at/after 12:00 PM at the time when the EA open some of the trades, which then usually turn into big losses. Normal backtesting with spread adjustment options available in MT4, CANNOT reflect the TRUE SPREAD at these specific times. If it were not for the (true) spread increase at this time, the EA would have made a good return like the overview graphs suggests. Hope the author find a way to fix this in new version.

Roberto Alencar
1330
Roberto Alencar 2020.12.04 21:27 
 

Estou em teste! o backtest é interessante

a454501234
142
a454501234 2020.11.19 08:55 
 

good EA!!!

jmontecillo
66
jmontecillo 2020.10.23 19:53 
 

Works

unoma5
306
unoma5 2020.10.22 14:43 
 

good tools

shitanekazuyoshi
284
shitanekazuyoshi 2020.10.21 14:41 
 

It's a very good EA. I'm looking forward to the good test results.

RS_Berlin
34
RS_Berlin 2020.10.15 23:06 
 

Five stars for a stable and reliable scalper. Thanks also for the gift EA, after buying the Lizard. Very good service and fast response of the author to inquiries, anytime again.

richardforex
443
richardforex 2020.10.07 20:40 
 

Khalakuzzaman Shaon
1444
Khalakuzzaman Shaon 2020.09.27 18:35 
 

geoff6203
96
geoff6203 2020.09.09 19:02 
 

I like this EA, YOU NEED A LOW SPREAD BROKER THOUGH. If you attempt to use a broker with high spreads youll just watch your money melt away. It only opens trades at night and the DD can become scary. I made money on a live account during testing. But be aware you need those low spreads. I asked for the zebra pro once purchased and i just didn't get it in the end. I gave this 3 stars because i feel theres not much difference between all EAs the author has. If this EA was $30 like the rest of them it wouldn't seem out of place. I thought there would be a step up in quality for the price i paid and there wasnt.

Chi Ping Choi
766
Chi Ping Choi 2020.08.31 20:35 
 

The author has a quick response

Ham Solo
445
Ham Solo 2020.07.02 11:52 
 

It's cool. Five day's' demo account result is here. https://www.screencast.com/t/nYBozJY2

Massimo
45
Massimo 2020.06.19 20:45 
 

Ottimo molto stabile gia' in reale

Alfonso Garcia
859
Alfonso Garcia 2020.04.30 19:26 
 

FXTRADER
1175
FXTRADER 2020.04.28 21:19 
 

PandaBotha
67
PandaBotha 2020.04.28 12:56 
 

Carl Tilley
1047
Carl Tilley 2020.04.16 00:35 
 

Amazing live results match backtests. Just do your due diligence on risk versus reward, margin used, using a good broker etc, and then you'll be able to sleep at night. A+

Cao Ze Hao
1594
Cao Ze Hao 2020.03.29 14:16 
 

Nice and Stable EA for me! I do backtest for Lizard and get great result. I will use it for my real account.

negatory
345
negatory 2020.03.27 12:44 
 

not effective

Reply to review