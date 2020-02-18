Lizard Scalper Pro
- Experts
- Michela Russo
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 1 November 2020
- Activations: 6
Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions.
Expert advisor not use grid, martingale, arbitrage o high frequency trading. Fix and Visible Stop loss and Take Profit
Important Information Revealed
The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.
The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 16 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit / drawdown ratio.
It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an intelligent algorithm to predict the likely future trend.
The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.
Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today. EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD it is not recommended for use on other pairs, without being aware of the increased risks. you can also test in others pairs.
Others Product
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test from
|2003
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
- Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
- Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- Slippage: Max Slippage for allowed new order
- Bands Periods: Ma Periods for Bands
- Bands Deviation: Standard Deviation for Bands
- Timeframe Bands: bands applied timeframe
- Timeframe Ma: Ma Timeframe
- Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours
- Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
- Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
- Broker Gmt Offset: Broker current gmt
- Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
- Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
- Max Orders: Max number of orders
- Take Profit: take profit for order in pips
- Stop Loss: stop loss for order in pips
- Exit Rule 1: switch to false for disable Exit 1
- Exit Minutes: Minimum minutes for exit from trade
- Min pips Profit: Minimum distance in pips in profit for exit with exit 1 rules
- Exit Rule 2: switch to false for disable Exit 2
- Exit Distance: Minimum Distance for Exit 2
- Pips Profit: Minimum profit in pips for exit 2 rules
- Entry Pause: pause for exit 2
- Amplitude Bands: Min Amplitude in pips for BB bands
- Exit Rule 3: switch to false for disable Exit 3
- Min Profit: Min profit for exit with exit 3 rules
- Trade Comment: trades comments
- Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
Estou em teste! o backtest é interessante