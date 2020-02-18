Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions.

Expert advisor not use grid, martingale, arbitrage o high frequency trading. Fix and Visible Stop loss and Take Profit





Important Information Revealed

The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 16 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit / drawdown ratio.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an intelligent algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today. EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD it is not recommended for use on other pairs, without being aware of the increased risks. you can also test in others pairs.





Recommendations







Symbol EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD Timeframe M1 Test from 2003 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick





Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled

Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it

Risk: risk for autolot calculation

Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders

Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open

Slippage: Max Slippage for allowed new order

Bands Periods: Ma Periods for Bands

Bands Deviation: Standard Deviation for Bands

Timeframe Bands: bands applied timeframe

Timeframe Ma: Ma Timeframe

Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours

Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading

Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading

Broker Gmt Offset: Broker current gmt

Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade

Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade

Max Orders: Max number of orders

Take Profit: take profit for order in pips

Stop Loss: stop loss for order in pips

Exit Rule 1: switch to false for disable Exit 1

Exit Minutes: Minimum minutes for exit from trade

Min pips Profit: Minimum distance in pips in profit for exit with exit 1 rules

Exit Rule 2: switch to false for disable Exit 2

Exit Distance: Minimum Distance for Exit 2

Pips Profit: Minimum profit in pips for exit 2 rules

Entry Pause: pause for exit 2

Amplitude Bands: Min Amplitude in pips for BB bands

Exit Rule 3: switch to false for disable Exit 3

Min Profit: Min profit for exit with exit 3 rules

Trade Comment: trades comments

Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors