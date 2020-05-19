Snake Crazy Pro

4.44

Snake Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price!

Snake Crazy Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 11 Strategy in 1 EA.

This Robot opens a large number of orders.

Please note, this EA made over 1300% Live trading profit in REAL ACCOUNT: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/799160


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Spider Crazy Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !  


This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage

Snake Crazy Pro Work in EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP in M15

It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50483

Alert, the "Crazy Pro" EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot.

This Ea use ADX indicator with multiple strategies for trading strategies.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and EURGBP
Timeframe M15
Test From 2019
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick


Settings

  • Trading Strategy: here is the list of strategies
  • Adx Strategy 1: DI+ > DI- -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 1 Reverse: DI- > DI+ -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 2: DI+ > DI+ Level -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 2 Reverse: DI- > DI- Level -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 3: Adx > AdxMainLevel -> Buy & Sell
  • Adx Strategy 3 Reverse: Adx < AdxMainLevel -> Buy & Sell
  • Adx Strategy 4: Adx > AdxMainLevel & DI+ > DI- -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 4 Reverse: Adx < AdxMainLevel & DI+ > DI- -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 5: DI+ > Adx & DI+ > DI+ Level -> Buy
  • Adx Strategy 5 Reverse: DI- > Adx & DI- > DI- Level -> Buy
  • Manual Trading: Open Manually
  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Max Orders: Maximum number of orders
  • Max Lot: Maximum lot size for trade (0 for disable)
  • Open New Series: if true, allow to open new series of trades
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Start Minute: minute for start trading
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop trading
  • close out of hour: Close when the trading time is over
  • close friday night: Close when the Friday is over
  • close friday hour: Hour for close friday
  • Lot increase management: method for lot increase
  • Lot grid increase: Position increase coefficient
  • Minimum Distance: Minimum Distance For secondary Positions
  • Minimum Distance Multiplier: Multiply the Minimum Distance Number with this number for Earch Trade
  • One Trade Bar Grid: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar for grid orders. 
  • Timeframe Secondary Order: Timeframe for secondary Trades.
  • Take Profit: take profit for orders
  • Modify Take Profit for First Order: Use a different take profit for the first order
  • Take Profit for first order: take profit for first order
  • Close only end of bar: close trades only at the end of M1 bar
  • Enable Money Max Loss: Enable Loss Limit in money
  • Every Microlot: Moltiply the amount of "money max loss" x 100 x lot
  • Stop Trading When Hit: Stop Trading when you hit max loss
  • Maximum Monetary loss: Maximum Monetary Loss amount
  • Trade Comment: trades comments
  • Adx Period: Adx indicator Period
  • Adx Price: Adx Applied Price
  • Adx Main Level: Adx Main Level
  • Adx Up Level: Level above which EA sell or buy
  • Adx Down Level: Level above which EA sell or buy
  • Adx Timeframe: Timeframe for applied Adx
  • Change Chart Color: Allow EA to change chart color
  • Show Panel: Show Panel info

For other questions or user manual, please contact me!

Reviews 184
Siu Pong Law
553
Siu Pong Law 2021.02.12 06:54 
 

Great EA, make money machine

gerard millan
27
gerard millan 2021.01.18 13:47 
 

Very professional and kind. First day with the EA, let's see how it goes!

pjjania
69
pjjania 2020.12.01 12:55 
 

Another profitable EA from Michela, using a different Indicator with great results. Well Done!

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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4.67 (70)
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Siu Pong Law
553
Siu Pong Law 2021.02.12 06:54 
 

Great EA, make money machine

Fai00243
34
Fai00243 2021.01.26 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2021.01.25 20:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gerard millan
27
gerard millan 2021.01.18 13:47 
 

Very professional and kind. First day with the EA, let's see how it goes!

2111248
30
2111248 2021.01.10 01:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2020.12.30 13:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Waldemar Mikolajczyk
741
Waldemar Mikolajczyk 2020.12.09 18:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aidin20
57
aidin20 2020.12.03 09:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pjjania
69
pjjania 2020.12.01 12:55 
 

Another profitable EA from Michela, using a different Indicator with great results. Well Done!

prduha
300
prduha 2020.10.30 12:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gianluca Pennesi
172
Gianluca Pennesi 2020.10.20 11:30 
 

Ho acquistato questa expert da Michela e subito profitto costante, grande top Michela

sstrangee99
31
sstrangee99 2020.10.12 08:30 
 

So far so good. I would recommend this bot, but you do need to know what you are doing and should have some knowledge of Forex before leaving it up to a bot. This bot is really good at placing orders. Make sure you stay on top of the orders and close those that you don't like manually -- I watch this bot several times throughout the day while I do my manual trading. For instance, I close anything over -15.00 after 4 days, and make sure you still in profit, and not close to margin call at all. Average profit so far with 1000 USD has been about ~40.00 per day and about ~(12.00) p/l continuous per currency (of course this can have big swings at times). I did make some changes to settings to make the bot not use up so much capital and made sure the bot doesn't trade for 45 mins between New York session and Sydney sessions.

PLERGGIOS
70
PLERGGIOS 2020.10.09 04:08 
 

Good evening, I have bought your product and I would appreciate according to your notice if you can send me a copy of: Important Information Revealed By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Spider Crazy Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email! Greetings

It is a good EA I have used it in demo and in real you have to use it with caution, you have to move the parameters since it has multiple alternatives, good job, I give it 5 stars

ParamitaSI
310
ParamitaSI 2020.10.07 08:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jonah3000
327
Jonah3000 2020.10.05 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wanlop rueangwisitkul
53
wanlop rueangwisitkul 2020.09.19 16:22 
 

It is the best EA found and it's not very expensive. Suitable for anyone interested in good use. Help to have more confidence in investment I wish the inventor a lot of happiness and to be friends with investors forever.

I bought this EA long time ago but now I can't install it. I am your good customer. Can you help me? What should I do? Thank You.

Emanoel Christian Puhl Dos Santos
256
Emanoel Christian Puhl Dos Santos 2020.09.15 16:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

6dukeduke9
1000
6dukeduke9 2020.09.07 04:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tomvanosselaer
407
tomvanosselaer 2020.09.06 19:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

noochey
1013
noochey 2020.09.03 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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