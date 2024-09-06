Stratos Pali

5

Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends.

This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost!


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Key Features

- Innovative algorithm that accurately identifies Long and Short trends.

- A valuable addition to any trading strategy.

- Automatically detects trend reversals with clear arrow indicators.

- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

- Compatible with any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

- Integrated pop-up, email and push notification.

- Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


MT5 Version  |  Don't open trade solution  |  My Channel  |  Try Stratos Goldwind



Trading Steps

Trading with Stratos Pali is straightforward!

Step 1: Identify the Trend.

The histogram will indicate whether the trend is Long or Short.

Step 2: Spot Trend Reversals.

When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow will appear indicating the new trend direction.

Step 3: Execute Your Trade.

Trade according to the trend direction indicated by the arrow.


Parameters

- Stratos Pali Period: the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- Perseverance: the factor used to filter ranging markets.
- Apply to: the price used for calculation.
- Average Candle Count: the average number of candles used for calculation.
- Total Bars: the total number of bars used for calculation.
- Display Buy and Sell Arrows: enable or disable the display of Buy and Sell arrows.
- Arrow Size: the size of the arrows.
- Buy Arrow: the color of the Buy arrow.
- Sell Arrow: the color of the Sell arrow.
- Enable Minimum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Minimum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Minimum Value: the minimum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Maximum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Maximum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Maximum Value: the maximum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Alert: enable or disable alerts.
- Enable Push Notification (phone): enable or disable push notifications.
- Enable Email: enable or disable email notifications.
- Modify Chart Appearance: modify the appearance of the chart.



Stratos Pali is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to enhance their strategy and make more informed decisions. Don't miss out on this game-changing indicator!


Recensioni 13
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:33 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

guillaume alary
222
guillaume alary 2025.04.18 12:14 
 

Good!

825lr
396
825lr 2025.04.04 17:56 
 

Really helps my trading strategy

