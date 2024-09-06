Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend.



Important Information Revealed

Key Features

- Innovative algorithm that accurately identifies Long and Short trends. - A valuable addition to any trading strategy. - Automatically detects trend reversals with clear arrow indicators. - Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. - Compatible with any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. - Integrated pop-up, email and push notification. - Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

Trading Steps

Trading with Stratos Pali is straightforward! Step 1: Identify the Trend. The histogram will indicate whether the trend is Long or Short. Step 2: Spot Trend Reversals. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow will appear indicating the new trend direction.

Step 3: Execute Your Trade.

Trade according to the trend direction indicated by the arrow.









Parameters

- Stratos Pali Period: the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.

- Perseverance: the factor used to filter ranging markets.

- Apply to: the price used for calculation.

- Average Candle Count: the average number of candles used for calculation.

- Total Bars: the total number of bars used for calculation.

- Display Buy and Sell Arrows: enable or disable the display of Buy and Sell arrows.

- Arrow Size: the size of the arrows.

- Buy Arrow: the color of the Buy arrow.

- Sell Arrow: the color of the Sell arrow.

- Enable Minimum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Minimum Volatility Filter.

- Volatility Filter Minimum Value: the minimum value for the Volatility Filter.

- Enable Maximum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Maximum Volatility Filter.

- Volatility Filter Maximum Value: the maximum value for the Volatility Filter.

- Enable Alert: enable or disable alerts.

- Enable Push Notification (phone): enable or disable push notifications.

- Enable Email: enable or disable email notifications.

- Modify Chart Appearance: modify the appearance of the chart.









