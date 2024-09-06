Stratos Goldwind mt5

4.68

Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies.

Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! Need a Premium EA? Check Golden Mirage


Why Opt for Stratos Goldwind?

- Advanced Indicator Usage: Built around the Stratos Pali indicator, known for its precision in trend detection and market analysis.

- Customizable Trading Strategies: Tailor your trading with adjustable settings including risk levels, trading volumes, and specific market conditions.

- Comprehensive Trade Management: From dynamic lot sizing to strategic trade placement and closure, Stratos Goldwind ensures optimal management of your trades.


Access the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1, H4
Test From 2010
Settings Default or customized
Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended
Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Goldwind is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

  • Initial Trade Volume: Set your starting lot size.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust trade volume based on account balance and risk level.
  • Risk Management: Control your exposure with predefined risk settings.
  • Unique Magic Number: Identify your EA's trades easily.
  • Spread Allowed: Define the maximum spread for trade execution.
  • Max Concurrent Orders: Limit the number of simultaneous trades.
  • Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Optimize market positioning by allowing both buy and sell orders.
  • Maximum Trade Volume: Manage the size of individual trades for better risk control.
  • Allow New Series: Customize order types your EA can execute.
  • Single Trade Per Bar: Optimize trading frequency based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!


Reviews 378
Philipp Sacher
60
Philipp Sacher 2026.08.01 08:17 
 

Great EA, great work! I use it for Xauusd andf EURUSD and it makes good profit with correct setting you can do so much with this ea and i have tested very much EA in last year and this is the Best!

abs D
72
abs D 2026.07.28 04:48 
 

give ultimate setfile please

Dung Tran
24
Dung Tran 2026.07.21 15:30 
 

Good EA. Very good backtest result

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Ricokamil
14
Ricokamil 2026.08.16 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BFME STORE
18
BFME STORE 2026.08.06 14:06 
 

Could you provide a good setfiles settings? I tried using my own, but the results weren't very good.

Arjun Rayudu
73
Arjun Rayudu 2026.08.06 06:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

goodjober
14
goodjober 2026.08.03 04:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Philipp Sacher
60
Philipp Sacher 2026.08.01 08:17 
 

Great EA, great work! I use it for Xauusd andf EURUSD and it makes good profit with correct setting you can do so much with this ea and i have tested very much EA in last year and this is the Best!

Celestine Nwakaeze
22
Celestine Nwakaeze 2026.07.31 16:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

abs D
72
abs D 2026.07.28 04:48 
 

give ultimate setfile please

Sieg Li
18
Sieg Li 2026.07.24 01:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dung Tran
24
Dung Tran 2026.07.21 15:30 
 

Good EA. Very good backtest result

Hoa Nguyen
18
Hoa Nguyen 2026.07.21 00:56 
 

W ea with the correct setting

Gaultrader
39
Gaultrader 2026.07.19 06:13 
 

So far so good. I hope it continues. Thanks

Nilesh Gandhi
45
Nilesh Gandhi 2026.07.02 04:09 
 

Hi.. I have tried this Bot on multiple account. Multiple times for 3-4 month on demo and live account.. it runs great most of the time. But then when there is a trend movement in the opposite side of the trade taken - capital is wiped out .. My capital is wiped multiple times, but then have also gained profits. I think the settings that i am using is not correct.. kindly provdie a set file for low risk - XAUUSD trade on 1 min time frame.

Remo Flammia
28
Remo Flammia 2026.06.29 17:02 
 

Finally some good and lasting EA that works!

hasan salehy
78
hasan salehy 2026.06.05 13:12 
 

looking great in backtest.. will try in live account.. thanks

Aipom
68
Aipom 2026.06.04 11:00 
 

Good one and the developer is also helpful.

Dwi Istanto
28
Dwi Istanto 2026.05.23 17:12 
 

It's a great EA. I did some testing on XAUUSD with this EA. But I can't get the right setup. Could you please send me the right set file?

Dave J. Roswell
202
Dave J. Roswell 2026.05.22 00:40 
 

Absolutely insane EA!! Wow.. tried it on my ICMarkets account, it didnt waste time in opening trades.. and just like it make good hits already.. i dont usally like Grid but this is less riskier ..i wish author adds news filter soon

R0n1nX
35
R0n1nX 2026.05.21 06:27 
 

Great EA on Live Account, with good results and There's some really good logic behind it. Thx a lot!

neocommerz
24
neocommerz 2026.05.15 12:41 
 

Great EA.. So far I have a lot of Profits.. Keep it up bro!!!!

Philmatt blessing
18
Philmatt blessing 2026.05.07 07:32 
 

Best ea i have ever back tested. so happy its free. kindly help with good setfiles for live account trading. as itried on live account but it had issues of placing multiple trades on wrong direction, i believe with right setfiles it can perform excellently

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