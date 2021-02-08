1 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599)

Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.





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Hippo Trader Pro Work in EURUSD M1

This Ea is Fifo Compliance (with the appropriate settings)

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility (ATR Filter) and some Trend Pattern to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62031

This Ea use Relative Vigor Index oscillator for identify the trend.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

Note, default global stop loss is set at 1000 usd (or your base currency) every 0.01 start lot size -> adjusts the risk based on this





Run Backtest



Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly





Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my





Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD Timeframe M1 Test From 2003 Settings Default or set files Brokers Any Minimum Deposit 1000 usd, recommended 3k Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compliance Yes with set file



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