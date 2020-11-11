Squirrel Trader Pro

5

Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system. Backtest Now!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Panther Trader Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email !


The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.

Squirrel Scalper Pro Work mainly on NASDAQ and S&P 500 M15. (You can find in your broker also write in this ways USTECH, USTECH 100, US100 and US500, USA 500)

This Ea is Fifo Compliance.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an  artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Test Period 2011 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.


Run Backtest

Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol USTEC, US500
Timeframe M15
Test From 2011
Settings Default
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd
Minimum Deposit 1000 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick
Fifo Compliance Yes


Settings

  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Enable Pattern 1-6: Enable Pattern 1-6
  • Pattern 1-6: Enable Pattern 1-6 -> These patterns filter trades or create rules for new trades, optimize from 1 to 300
  • trading days, if true, enable this day for trading orders
  • Take Profit: take profit for orders
  • Stop Loss: stop loss for orders
  • Trade Comment: comment for a trade
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
  • Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars
  • Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
  • Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
  • Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
  • Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
  • Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
  • Show Panel: Show trading panel of the EA
  • Show Error: Show error messages if something is wrong

For other questions, please contact me!

Reviews 8
Carlos Barrios
38
Carlos Barrios 2023.12.12 15:46 
 

Just purchased it and testing on a 5k account. After a week it has worked amazingly. Will keep monitoring and testing with small lot, and once consistent, will increase lot. Great EA and great feedback and support from developer.

Cao Ze Hao
1643
Cao Ze Hao 2021.02.18 05:17 
 

I love this EA and I test it in demo acc. Everything is ok right now.

jaugusto111
326
jaugusto111 2020.12.20 16:04 
 

ery good backtest result.

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Carlos Barrios
38
Carlos Barrios 2023.12.12 15:46 
 

Just purchased it and testing on a 5k account. After a week it has worked amazingly. Will keep monitoring and testing with small lot, and once consistent, will increase lot. Great EA and great feedback and support from developer.

sudhirjatrana
205
sudhirjatrana 2021.11.05 16:34 
 

i love the ea working for my demo account very well , hoping to trying in real account

Cao Ze Hao
1643
Cao Ze Hao 2021.02.18 05:17 
 

I love this EA and I test it in demo acc. Everything is ok right now.

jaugusto111
326
jaugusto111 2020.12.20 16:04 
 

ery good backtest result.

Ham Solo
445
Ham Solo 2020.11.20 22:47 
 

Very good backtest result and one weak's demo trade.

Kkathykao
987
Kkathykao 2020.11.12 19:07 
 

Great EA with good resistance to volatility! Nice buy

pjjania
69
pjjania 2020.11.12 13:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Emanoel Christian Puhl Dos Santos
256
Emanoel Christian Puhl Dos Santos 2020.11.12 12:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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