Squirrel Trader Pro

Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system. Backtest Now!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Panther Trader Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email ! Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me byor email !





The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.

Squirrel Scalper Pro Work mainly on NASDAQ and S&P 500 M15. (You can find in your broker also write in this ways USTECH, USTECH 100, US100 and US500, USA 500)

This Ea is Fifo Compliance.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Test Period 2011 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.





Run Backtest



Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly





Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my





Recommendations



Symbol USTEC, US500 Timeframe M15 Test From 2011 Settings Default Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 1000 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compliance Yes



Settings