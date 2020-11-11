Squirrel Trader Pro
- Experts
-
Michela RussoHi Welcome to my profile, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 2 February 2026
- Activations: 6
Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system. Backtest Now!
This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.
Important Information Revealed
The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.
The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.
Squirrel Scalper Pro Work mainly on NASDAQ and S&P 500 M15. (You can find in your broker also write in this ways USTECH, USTECH 100, US100 and US500, USA 500)
This Ea is Fifo Compliance.
It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.
The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.
Recommended Test Period 2011 to Today.
if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.
Run Backtest
Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly
Others Product
Recommendations
|Symbol
|USTEC, US500
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2011
|Settings
|Default
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|1000 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
|Fifo Compliance
|Yes
Settings
- Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
- Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- Enable Pattern 1-6: Enable Pattern 1-6
- Pattern 1-6: Enable Pattern 1-6 -> These patterns filter trades or create rules for new trades, optimize from 1 to 300
- trading days, if true, enable this day for trading orders
- Take Profit: take profit for orders
- Stop Loss: stop loss for orders
- Trade Comment: comment for a trade
- Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
- Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
- Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
- Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
- Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
- Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
- Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
- Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars
- Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade
- Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
- Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
- Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
- Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
- Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
- Show Panel: Show trading panel of the EA
- Show Error: Show error messages if something is wrong
For other questions, please contact me!
Just purchased it and testing on a 5k account. After a week it has worked amazingly. Will keep monitoring and testing with small lot, and once consistent, will increase lot. Great EA and great feedback and support from developer.