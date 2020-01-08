Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is Fifo Compatible.

Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage.





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Eagle Scalper Pro! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5 or email ! Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !





The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an intelligent algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD but you can try to Optimize Dragon Scalper Pro in Others Pairs and Timeframe

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

The default settings are for M5 EURUSD from 2018





Run Backtest



Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly





Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my





Recommendations







Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD Timeframe M5 Test From 2019 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd Minimum Deposit 200 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compatible Yes





Settings



Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled

Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it

Risk: risk for autolot calculation

Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders

Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open

WPR Period: Wpr Indicator Periods

Upper Level

Lower Level

Signal only on Crossing

Wpr Reverse Rules: Enable reverse rules for Wpr

Wpr timeframe: Wpr apply timeframe

Enable close on Wpr: Enable close on opposite signal for Wpr

Enable Atr: if true, enable atr Indicator

Atr Period: Atr indicator periods

Atr Min Limit: Lower limit to trade with Atr

Atr Max Limit: Upper limit to trade with Atr

Atr Timeframe: Timeframe for Atr Indicator

Enable Ma: if true, Enable Ma indicator

Primary Ma Periods: Ma Periods for Ma indicator

Secondary Ma Periods: Ma Periods for Ma indicator

Ma Method: Ma method for Ma Indicators

Ma Timeframe: Ma Timeframe for Ma Indicators

Signal On Crossing: if true, Enable signals only on crossing

Min Distance for Ma signal: if true, enable Min Distance for allowed Signal

Minimum Distance: Amount of min distance between Ma (in point) for allowed trading signal

Min Distance Reverse Mode: Min Distance Rules become, Max Distance for allow trade

Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours

Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading

Fixed Start Minute: minute for start trading

Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading

Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop trading

close out of hour: Close when the trading time is over

close friday night: Close when the Friday is over

Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade

Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade

Max Orders: Amount of Maximum Number of Orders

Take Profit: take profit for orders

Stop Loss: Stop loss for orders

Close Only at end of bar: Close trades only on Bar Close

Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars

Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade

Bars Timeframe: Timeframe for Bars

Order Timeframe: Timeframe for open Orders

Alternation Opening Bars: Alternating bars to open new orders

Trade Comment: trades comments

Fifo Mode: if true, Ea become compatible with Fifo rules

Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop

Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit

Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point

Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point

Enable Average Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop

Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit

Average Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point

Average Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point

Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors

Contact me to receive the installation video