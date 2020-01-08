Dragon Scalper Pro
Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is Fifo Compatible.
Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage.
The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.
It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an intelligent algorithm to predict the likely future trend.
The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.
Recommended Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD but you can try to Optimize Dragon Scalper Pro in Others Pairs and Timeframe
if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.
The default settings are for M5 EURUSD from 2018
Run Backtest
Here you can find a complete guide to run a backtest correctly: How To Backtest Any Trading System Correctly
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd
|Minimum Deposit
|200 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
|Fifo Compatible
|Yes
Settings
- Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
- Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- WPR Period: Wpr Indicator Periods
- Upper Level
- Lower Level
- Signal only on Crossing
- Wpr Reverse Rules: Enable reverse rules for Wpr
- Wpr timeframe: Wpr apply timeframe
- Enable close on Wpr: Enable close on opposite signal for Wpr
- Enable Atr: if true, enable atr Indicator
- Atr Period: Atr indicator periods
- Atr Min Limit: Lower limit to trade with Atr
- Atr Max Limit: Upper limit to trade with Atr
- Atr Timeframe: Timeframe for Atr Indicator
- Enable Ma: if true, Enable Ma indicator
- Primary Ma Periods: Ma Periods for Ma indicator
- Secondary Ma Periods: Ma Periods for Ma indicator
- Ma Method: Ma method for Ma Indicators
- Ma Timeframe: Ma Timeframe for Ma Indicators
- Signal On Crossing: if true, Enable signals only on crossing
- Min Distance for Ma signal: if true, enable Min Distance for allowed Signal
- Minimum Distance: Amount of min distance between Ma (in point) for allowed trading signal
- Min Distance Reverse Mode: Min Distance Rules become, Max Distance for allow trade
- Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your prefer trading hours
- Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
- Fixed Start Minute: minute for start trading
- Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
- Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop trading
- close out of hour: Close when the trading time is over
- close friday night: Close when the Friday is over
- Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
- Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
- Max Orders: Amount of Maximum Number of Orders
- Take Profit: take profit for orders
- Stop Loss: Stop loss for orders
- Close Only at end of bar: Close trades only on Bar Close
- Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars
- Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade
- Bars Timeframe: Timeframe for Bars
- Order Timeframe: Timeframe for open Orders
- Alternation Opening Bars: Alternating bars to open new orders
- Trade Comment: trades comments
- Fifo Mode: if true, Ea become compatible with Fifo rules
- Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
- Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
- Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
- Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
- Enable Average Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
- Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
- Average Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
- Average Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
- Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
The expert advisor is amazing and it did produce result in my life account for me. I am happy for its performance.