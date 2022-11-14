Divergence Custome Hedge Mt4

This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator....

The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style.

Can be used on any pairs.

Inputs.

Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20.

Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance of pips between your buy and sell order, for example you set nearby hedge pips at 10 and the EA take a buy, at the 10th pip in negative the EA will now open a sell.

Lot 1- this is the first order lot size.

Lot 2- this is the second order lot size.

Lot 3- this is the third order lot size.

Lot 4- this is the fourth order lot size.

Lot 5- this is the fifth order lot size.

Lot 6- this is the sixth order lot size.

Lot 7- this is the seventh order lot size.

Lot 8- this is the eighth order lot size.

Mode- this is the title for the MACD settings.


Note...

Please optimize and test this EA to your best settings before placing on live account 




//////Best Regards//////


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Shamary A Guy
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Reply from developer Shamary A Guy 2023.02.12 18:07
Thank you for your review.
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