Trend and Reversal V1

Trend Follower and Reversal Trend handler

* EA opens X Lot position (calculated according to Lot risk value) with trend with indicated TP

if Trend reversal occurs

* EA opens 5 X Lot (if input " Reversal Lot scaling" = 5 ) position with reversal trend with indicated TP and same SL for old trend position

* Increasing LOT risk value + Increasing Reversal Lot scaling value = High Risk and High Profit and High DD

* Decreasing LOT risk value + Decreasing Reversal Lot scaling = Low Risk and Low Profit and Low DD

* EA works with all symbols

default setting used for :

EURUSD H1

Lot initial = 0.01

Lot Risk = 10

Reversal Lot scaling = 5

TP = 300 points (for micro account)

30 points (for standard account)

Moving average = 70

Results for 8 months was:

28% profit and <4% DD





Lot initial = 0.01

Lot Risk = 20

Reversal Lot scaling = 5

TP = 300 points (for micro account)

30 points (for standard account)

Moving average = 70

Results for 8 months was:

70% profit and <8% DD





!!Try demo and play with inputs before any purshase !!



