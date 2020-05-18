Trend and Reversal V1
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 May 2020
- Activations: 5
Trend Follower and Reversal Trend handler
* EA opens X Lot position (calculated according to Lot risk value) with trend with indicated TP
if Trend reversal occurs
* EA opens 5 X Lot (if input " Reversal Lot scaling" = 5 ) position with reversal trend with indicated TP and same SL for old trend position
* Increasing LOT risk value + Increasing Reversal Lot scaling value = High Risk and High Profit and High DD
* Decreasing LOT risk value + Decreasing Reversal Lot scaling = Low Risk and Low Profit and Low DD
* EA works with all symbols
default setting used for :
EURUSD H1
Lot initial = 0.01
Lot Risk = 10
Reversal Lot scaling = 5
TP = 300 points (for micro account)
30 points (for standard account)
Moving average = 70
Results for 8 months was:
28% profit and <4% DD
Lot initial = 0.01
Lot Risk = 20
Reversal Lot scaling = 5
TP = 300 points (for micro account)
30 points (for standard account)
Moving average = 70
Results for 8 months was:
70% profit and <8% DD
!!Try demo and play with inputs before any purshase !!