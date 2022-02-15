GoIdboxEA

The promotion is in progress. Now buying is equivalent to saving 100%！Real account

1、Principle introduction

Goldboxea is a fully automated trading (Foreign Exchange Trading Robot), whose main product is a basket of cross currency exchange transactions. The strategy is based on the regression level of monetary value, does not use lag indicators, processes each profitable entry point with millisecond level operation, and uses high pass distribution statistical algorithm for periodic historical data as logic. Each order has a fixed (hidden) win / loss stop, and the special market will automatically enable the dynamic segmentation algorithm to obtain the maximum profit.

   After purchasing EA, be sure to send me a private letter. I will add you to the private group and send you setting documents and other detailed instructions.I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the EA system.

If you have never used EA before, I will show and teach you how to use it. Join MQL channel

3、EA load settings:

You can use MT4 to run all currency pairs from a single chart (EURUSD H1 time range only)

This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker related variable.

Use only the recommended pairing.


4. Parameter Description:

1. Magicnumber: magic number of transaction order;

2. Comment: order comment;

3. Symbolfilter: currency list file to be included in CSV;

4. Currencyfilter: currency filter file to be included in CSV;

5. Datechoice: date selection;

6. StartDate: start time;

7. Enddate: end time;

8. Refreshminutes: refresh minutes;

9. Reporttype: report type;

10. Groupby: statistical grouping;

11. Colorscheme: color scheme;

12. Xoffset: the working chart position moves X axis;

13. Yoffset: the working chart position moves Y axis;

14. Transaction mode: transaction mode (steady mode &amp; aggressive mode);

15. Riskalarmparametersetting: transaction risk setting

16. Alarmriskvalue: the percentage of the net value of the trading account's withdrawal risk setting account;

17. Alarminterval length: risk departure alarm setting;


5. Goldboxea trading environment recommendations

1. Goldboxea supports various brokers to have no restrictions on the trading point spread (it is recommended to use ECN broker account for personal transactions. The transaction cost is low and the profit can be maximized);

2. During the operation of goldboxea, it is recommended to use VPS trading to ensure the stability and lasting profitability of long-term trading;


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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FXEAtrendArbitrage
Hengping Liu
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促销活动进行中，现在购买相当于优惠折扣100% 1、原理介绍   FXEA trendArbitrage  是一个完全自动化交易（外汇交易机器人），主要产品一篮子交叉货币兑交易。该策略基于货币价值回归水平为依据,不使用滞后指标,毫秒级别运算处理每个有利可图 入口点，周期性历史数据采用高通分布统计算法，以此为逻辑。每个订单具备固定（隐藏）止赢损，特殊行情会自动启用动态分段算法来获取最大的利润（在之前发布的金盒EA8.3版本的基础上改版而来，现沿用趋势加套利策略算法实现策略组核心）。发挥其最大的优势，支持最低额100美金运行，在固定lot实现趋势加套利模式上能与人工和自动交易结合，可实现账户多元化模式交易和日内交易。 购买EA后，一定要私信给我，我会加你到私人群，并很乐意向您阐述交易细节。 我准备帮助每个买家安装和配置EA系统。 如果您以前从未使用过 EA，我将展示并教您如何使用它。    加入MQL频道 您可以使用MT4从单个图表运行（比如EURUSD D1 时间范围）; 此 EA 对点差、滑点或任何其他经纪商相关变量不敏感; 仅使用推荐的配对; 2、EA参数设置          
BullCoinEA
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BullCoin EA - Your Automated Forex Trading Solution BullCoin EA is a powerful forex trading robot designed to provide automated trading solutions for forex traders. This EA features a variety of trading strategies and flexible parameter settings to adapt to different market conditions and trader preferences. Key Features: Diverse Trading Strategies: BullCoin EA offers multiple trading strategies, including trend following, moving average crossovers, price momentum, and oscillation trading. These
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Yin Zhi Long
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Yin Zhi Long 2022.03.15 18:51 
 

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zhangwei-e
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zhangwei-e 2022.02.18 10:07 
 

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