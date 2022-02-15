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1、Principle introduction

Goldboxea is a fully automated trading (Foreign Exchange Trading Robot), whose main product is a basket of cross currency exchange transactions. The strategy is based on the regression level of monetary value, does not use lag indicators, processes each profitable entry point with millisecond level operation, and uses high pass distribution statistical algorithm for periodic historical data as logic. Each order has a fixed (hidden) win / loss stop, and the special market will automatically enable the dynamic segmentation algorithm to obtain the maximum profit.

After purchasing EA, be sure to send me a private letter. I will add you to the private group and send you setting documents and other detailed instructions.I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the EA system. If you have never used EA before, I will show and teach you how to use it. Join MQL channel

3、EA load settings:

You can use MT4 to run all currency pairs from a single chart (EURUSD H1 time range only) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker related variable. Use only the recommended pairing.





4. Parameter Description:

1. Magicnumber: magic number of transaction order; 2. Comment: order comment; 3. Symbolfilter: currency list file to be included in CSV; 4. Currencyfilter: currency filter file to be included in CSV; 5. Datechoice: date selection; 6. StartDate: start time; 7. Enddate: end time; 8. Refreshminutes: refresh minutes; 9. Reporttype: report type; 10. Groupby: statistical grouping; 11. Colorscheme: color scheme; 12. Xoffset: the working chart position moves X axis; 13. Yoffset: the working chart position moves Y axis; 14. Transaction mode: transaction mode (steady mode & aggressive mode); 15. Riskalarmparametersetting: transaction risk setting 16. Alarmriskvalue: the percentage of the net value of the trading account's withdrawal risk setting account; 17. Alarminterval length: risk departure alarm setting;





5. Goldboxea trading environment recommendations

1. Goldboxea supports various brokers to have no restrictions on the trading point spread (it is recommended to use ECN broker account for personal transactions. The transaction cost is low and the profit can be maximized); 2. During the operation of goldboxea, it is recommended to use VPS trading to ensure the stability and lasting profitability of long-term trading;



