Efficient EA MT4

It is a secure automated market trading software.
The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of
independently analyze the market and make trading decisions
Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system.


Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY;
  • Best Pair CAD/JPY;
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you;
  • The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;
  • EA uses adaptive lot sizing, but low leverage (1:30 and below) may cause problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts;
  • The advisor is extremely easy to use! Just set it on the chart and select the risk level;
  • All parameters of the adviser are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product;
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop company account and other tasks;
  • Not martingale;
  • Not mesh;
  • No averaging methods;
  • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit;

Thus, I created this Efficient EA because I believe that it can help traders make more informed decisions and succeed in the forex market.

The use of machine learning and technology allows the EA to analyze huge amounts of data and make highly accurate predictions, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them reach their financial goals.

Launch this robot and it will make you happy. This robot will analyze the market and find the best entries. Get profit on a real account.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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With correctly identifying the " Order Blocks " we can estimate the approximate  location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders. We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA   This is important that our EA is NOT martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default Symbols that expert trade best on them:
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With correctly identifying the " Order Blocks " we can estimate the approximate  location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders. We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA   This is important that our EA is   NOT   martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default Symbols   that expert trade best on
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