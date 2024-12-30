Angel of Gold

It is a real angel of gold with tracking precise movement of gold with maximum reduced draw downs while trend follower , it uses hedge , martingale with neural networks to follow trend if unexpected movement of gold , it will dramatically reduce draw downs with highly advanced neural networks , it keeps u with safe profits always and run into 24 hours without any issues   for testing price reduced to $50 for limited time .just change input parameter ea1 distance 800 , ea2 distance 800 , time frame 1 hour (standard acc)

Biggest update on new version is - its a trend follower with neural networks  

live verify with signal  ANGEL OF GOLD AI  and 

EA recommended - https://shorturl.at/emzGt

Attached live account statements ( kindly note - drop in equity is due to withdrawal not a draw down )

default setting is for 5000 usd with safe risk in all std accounts ( profit can expect minimum 100 to 200 usd/week)

( can use with 2000 with medium risk ) 

for cent account use kindly message after bought for setting parameters  ( for cent account we can use equivalent of 500 (Medium risk ) and 1000 usd with safe risk ) 

time frame 1 hour 

pair GOLD (XAU/USD) 

PREFER low spreads or use with fixed spread

Strictly avoid swap and  commission as much as possible 

For gold setting distance should be 800 in both tab


More from author
Gold Dyna Ai
Tijo Francis
Experts
while ''Angel of gold ''   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129257  is trend follower then '' Dyna Gold Ai '' is counter trend catcher with rapid growth by assisting hedge and martingale (hedge for assisting draw downs to minimal ) it skip the orders or dynamically adjust orders with margin requirement  initial intro plan at $50 usd  to test , price increase with future sales  Gold only ea   (important and this condition is rare  : martingale risk involved in big one directional movement ,
