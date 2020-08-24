Prins Trend Whisper
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 August 2020
- Activations: 10
OPENING PRICE: $49, 2 COPIES LEFT!
Next price: $149
Final price: $299
This is an expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements.
- No martingale
- No grid
Broker and deposit
Any broker with small spreads is suitable.
Recommended deposit: $300 or more.
Minimum deposit: $100
Currency pairs and timeframe
Recommended pair: EURUSD
Recommended timeframe: H1
Parameters
- Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance
- Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false
- Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.
- Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.
- Stop Loss - Set stop loss level
- Take profit - Set take profit level
- Period - Set period for Envelopes
- Period - Set period for Momentum
- Magic Number - Set magic number