Prins Trend Whisper

Index Breakout MT5 Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez 1 (1) Experts

Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? This EA is acting on breakout for DAX (Germany index), or Dow Jones. It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that. This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts ) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies