Prins Trend Whisper


    OPENING PRICE: $49, 2 COPIES LEFT!


    Next price: $149

    Final price: $299


      This is an expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements.


      • No martingale
      • No grid


      Broker and deposit

      Any broker with small spreads is suitable.

      Recommended deposit: $300 or more.

      Minimum deposit: $100 


      Currency pairs and timeframe

      Recommended pair: EURUSD

      Recommended timeframe: H1


      Parameters

      • Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance 
      • Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false
      • Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.
      • Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.
      • Stop Loss - Set stop loss level
      • Take profit - Set take profit level
      • Period - Set period for Envelopes
      • Period - Set period for Momentum
      • Magic Number - Set magic number















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