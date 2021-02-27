Ramdom Auto Trade Pro

Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro

Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam 


Strategy:  Crayzy strategy

- Random trade

- Random Buy

- Random Sell

- Random profit

- Martingale


[Important]:
- Backtest carefully please
- Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance

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Contact Us before rent

Support: Whatsapp +84879118113

Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:57 
 

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