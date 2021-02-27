Ramdom Auto Trade Pro
- Experts
-
Nguyen Khac DiepPrime Capital Vietnam
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 February 2024
- Activations: 5
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro
Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam
Strategy: Crayzy strategy
- Random trade
- Random Buy
- Random Sell
- Random profit
- Martingale
[Important]:
- Backtest carefully please
- Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance
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