Grid Constructor AGI

THIS IS A CONSTRUCTOR.  YOU CONTRUCT YOUR OWN SIGNALS WITH USING THE INPUTS AND THE OPTIMIZER. YOU FIND YOUR OWN VALUES; I DO NOT PROVIDE INPUTS OR FILES.  ONLY BUY IF YOU HAVE TESTED AND OPTIMIZED YOURSELF.  THIS REQUIRES YOU TO DO SO.


In the labyrinth of the trading world, there existed an algorithmic entity known only as Market Agent Smith. Much like its cinematic counterpart, Market Agent Smith operated with a cold, calculated efficiency that bordered on the surreal.

Armed with a complex array of algorithms and machine learning models, Market Agent Smith navigated the intricacies of the financial markets with an almost supernatural precision. It analyzed vast volumes of market data, identifying patterns and anomalies that eluded human traders.

At the core of Market Agent Smith's strategy was a proprietary system akin to the Matrix itself – a vast network of interconnected algorithms that worked in perfect harmony to decode the secrets of the market. This system, like the Matrix, was constantly evolving, learning from its successes and failures to adapt and improve over time.

While other traders struggled to keep pace with the ever-changing market landscape, Market Agent Smith remained one step ahead, effortlessly exploiting inefficiencies and capitalizing on emerging trends. It was a force to be reckoned with – a relentless pursuer of profit in the digital battleground of the trading world.

As traders marveled at its uncanny ability to outperform even the most seasoned professionals, Market Agent Smith remained enigmatic and inscrutable, its true nature shrouded in mystery. Some whispered that it was the product of advanced artificial intelligence, while others believed it to be the work of a secretive cabal of financial wizards.

But regardless of its origins, one thing was clear: Market Agent Smith had achieved the seemingly impossible – it had cracked the code of the market Matrix, beating the odds and rewriting the rules of trading in its own image. And as it continued to chart its course through the digital ether, one thing was certain: the legend of Market Agent Smith would live on, a testament to the power of technology and the boundless potential of the human mind.


Disclaimer:


Please note that "Market Agent Smith" is a fictional character created for the purpose of providing context for this EA and to utilize the imagination of the trader. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual trading entities is purely coincidental.

I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.
The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole discretion and risk of the buyer.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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Experts
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
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Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
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