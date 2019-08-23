Ultimatum Breakout MT5

1

Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals.

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.
  • No Martingale.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No other risky strategies.
  • No scalping.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1515163 

The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1

МetaТrader 4 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15702

Requirements and Recommendations
  1. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
  2. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
  3. Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  4. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  5. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
Parameters
  • Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).
  • Magic — Trades identifier.
  • Order_Comment — Comments to the order.
  • Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
  • Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
  • Adaptive_Spread_for_trade — At the value 'true' the spread is added to trailing stop and stop loss.
  • Order_Type — trading direction.
  • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
  • Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
  • Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Use_Smart_StopLoss— At the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement.
  • Smart_StopLoss — Step of the smart stop loss.
  • Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop loss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
  • Set Trailing Mod - 7 trailing stop modifications.
    • Trailing_modification_1 - modification 1.
    • ...
    • Trailing_modification_7 - modification 7.
  • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
  • Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
Trading within the week:
  • Monday - trade on Monday;
  • ...
  • Friday - trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

  • Use time — If 'true' trading will be performed by time.
  • GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
  • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
  • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

  • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
  • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


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>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<


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The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Filter:
Juan Luis Perego
388
Juan Luis Perego 2022.10.16 14:50 
 

Using the recommended broker Roboforex (prime) in real account no positive results in 2 weeks. The others EA works better (Morpheus or Black Scorpion). Using demo account positive grow.

Cayetano Martin Fernandez
622
Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2021.08.03 12:56 
 

SCAM en Real desastre total.

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