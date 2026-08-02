Amazing EA for BTC

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA

Overview

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators.

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop management, profit protection, and an on-chart control panel.

Trading Strategy

The EA uses one entry method:

  • Trendline Breakout

Buy Entry

A Buy trade is opened when price breaks above the calculated downtrend line.

Sell Entry

A Sell trade is opened when price breaks below the calculated uptrend line.

The strategy waits for breakout confirmation before opening a position.

Main Features

  • Trendline breakout trading strategy

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell modes

  • Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation

  • Balance-based lot sizing option

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum profit target exit

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Optional account balance filter

  • Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

  • Maximum open trade control

  • Automatic lot validation

  • Margin-aware order sizing

  • Magic Number support

  • Mobile-friendly chart control panel

  • Manual Pause/Resume button

  • Manual Close All Positions button

Risk Management

The EA includes several risk management features:

  • Fixed lot trading

  • Risk percentage lot calculation

  • Maximum lot size limitation

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum daily profit exit

  • Maximum loss exit

  • Minimum account balance filter

  • Margin validation before placing orders

Pyramiding

When enabled, the EA can add positions in the direction of the existing trend.

Features include:

  • Up to 6 total positions

  • Five configurable pyramiding levels

  • Individual lot size for each level

  • Minimum distance between entries

  • Independent risk control

Pyramiding can also be disabled to allow only one open position.

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes an on-chart interface showing:

  • EA running status

  • Current floating profit/loss

  • Number of Buy positions

  • Number of Sell positions

  • Current trading direction

  • Active trading method

  • Account balance information

  • Global trailing status

Interactive buttons allow:

  • Pause or resume trading

  • Close all positions manually

Input Parameters

Trade Settings

  • Trade direction

  • Signal mode

  • Magic Number

Entry Settings

  • Enable Buy entries

  • Enable Sell entries

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

Money Management

  • Fixed Lot mode

  • Risk Percentage mode

  • Balance-based lot sizing

  • Maximum lot size

Pyramiding

  • Enable or disable pyramiding

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

  • Distance between pyramid entries

  • Individual lot size for each level

Exit Management

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Profit Exit

  • Maximum Loss Exit

Account Protection

  • Minimum account balance requirement

  • Margin validation before opening trades

Recommended Usage

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Markets: Cryptocurrency symbols (broker dependent)

  • Recommended symbol: BTCUSD or supported Bitcoin CFD

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 or higher

  • Account type: Demo or Live

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Notes

  • Trading performance depends on market conditions and broker execution.

  • Before using on a live account, test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

  • Ensure that AutoTrading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.

  • Use appropriate risk settings according to your account size and trading objectives.


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MQL TOOLS SL
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