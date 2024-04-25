AlgoRex
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
Hi, thanks for your job. Bye
Hello Haruki, your bot is doing well, my congratulations on a well designed piece of software. May I make a couple of requests? Could you add two features to it, namely a 'comment' field with the robot name, so that we can easily identify it and use it for statistics, and a trailing stop function? Both would be useful. Great work though!
no abre ninguna operacion en testeo con los pares recomendados en h1
thank you Haruki ....excellent EA
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Hi, thanks for your job. Bye
Hello Haruki, your bot is doing well, my congratulations on a well designed piece of software. May I make a couple of requests? Could you add two features to it, namely a 'comment' field with the robot name, so that we can easily identify it and use it for statistics, and a trailing stop function? Both would be useful. Great work though!
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thanks authur
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Excellent work. after a while of using it, I have some reviews about the EA. It works quite well analyzing market volatility with a well-managed loss rate. On the other hand, it brings good profits to my account, low risk, and low rejection from the author; excellent service.
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thank you Haruki ....excellent EA