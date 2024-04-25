AlgoRex Dedicated Volatility Adapter





ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) to analyze market fluctuations in real time. This function allows you to respond to market fluctuations and capture trend changes.

Dynamic Trading Adjustment Function





AlgoRex's dynamic trading adjustment function automatically adjusts trading strategies based on the current market environment to accommodate various market conditions. This function optimizes entry and exit points based on real-time market analysis.





Recommended currency pairs EURUSD USD/JPY GBPUSD

Recommended time frame H1