AlgoRex

4.33
AlgoRex Dedicated Volatility Adapter

ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) to analyze market fluctuations in real time. This function allows you to respond to market fluctuations and capture trend changes.
Dynamic Trading Adjustment Function

AlgoRex's dynamic trading adjustment function automatically adjusts trading strategies based on the current market environment to accommodate various market conditions. This function optimizes entry and exit points based on real-time market analysis.

Recommended currency pairs EURUSD USD/JPY GBPUSD
Recommended time frame H1
Reviews 11
Victor_1967
133
Victor_1967 2025.12.09 13:31 
 

thank you Haruki ....excellent EA

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.04.16 21:23 
 

Hi, thanks for your job. Bye

enrico2468
221
enrico2468 2024.09.26 09:32 
 

Hello Haruki, your bot is doing well, my congratulations on a well designed piece of software. May I make a couple of requests? Could you add two features to it, namely a 'comment' field with the robot name, so that we can easily identify it and use it for statistics, and a trailing stop function? Both would be useful. Great work though!

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Emanuel533
339
Emanuel533 2025.12.21 00:36 
 

no abre ninguna operacion en testeo con los pares recomendados en h1

Victor_1967
133
Victor_1967 2025.12.09 13:31 
 

thank you Haruki ....excellent EA

[Deleted] 2025.07.25 03:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.04.16 21:23 
 

Hi, thanks for your job. Bye

enrico2468
221
enrico2468 2024.09.26 09:32 
 

Hello Haruki, your bot is doing well, my congratulations on a well designed piece of software. May I make a couple of requests? Could you add two features to it, namely a 'comment' field with the robot name, so that we can easily identify it and use it for statistics, and a trailing stop function? Both would be useful. Great work though!

Harvey Franco
265
Harvey Franco 2024.07.24 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FuQian
59
FuQian 2024.07.24 11:10 
 

thanks authur

wibo
83
wibo 2024.06.24 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haruki Teranaka
13882
Reply from developer Haruki Teranaka 2024.06.24 15:53
Thank you for the rating. It's encouraging.
MAKOAI
54
MAKOAI 2024.06.06 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haruki Teranaka
13882
Reply from developer Haruki Teranaka 2024.06.24 15:52
Thank you for the rating. It's encouraging.
Raducu Theodor Serbanescu
134
Raducu Theodor Serbanescu 2024.05.10 23:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haruki Teranaka
13882
Reply from developer Haruki Teranaka 2024.05.11 03:37
Raducu Theodor Serbanescu, thank you for trying my EA. It's a shame that EA didn't have good results. We will continue to make improvements, so thank you for your continued support.
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
1975
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega 2024.05.06 19:32 
 

Excellent work. after a while of using it, I have some reviews about the EA. It works quite well analyzing market volatility with a well-managed loss rate. On the other hand, it brings good profits to my account, low risk, and low rejection from the author; excellent service.

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