Gold Champion

🔥 Smart Zone Trend EA – Precision Meets Protection

A powerful, fully automated trading system designed to capture strong trends while intelligently avoiding bad entries.

This EA combines EMA trend confirmation (50/200) with a unique zone rejection scoring system, allowing it to enter trades only where price shows real strength — not guesswork.

⚡ Key Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic – Trades only when trend + strong rejection zones align
  • Dynamic Trailing System – Locks in profits progressively as trades grow
  • Auto Lot Scaling – Adapts position size to your account balance
  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids poor market conditions
  • Gap Detection System – Protects you during sudden price jumps
  • Equity Guard – Automatically closes trades and pauses after drawdown
  • Loss Pause System – Stops trading after consecutive losses to protect capital

🛡 Built for Survival & Growth
This EA isn’t just about entries — it’s built to defend your account first, then grow it steadily using controlled risk and smart trade management.

📈 Ideal for small to medium accounts, especially traders who want a system that thinks before it trades and protects while it profits.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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