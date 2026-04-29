Gold Champion
- Experts
-
- Version: 11.1
- Updated: 29 April 2026
- Activations: 5
🔥 Smart Zone Trend EA – Precision Meets Protection
A powerful, fully automated trading system designed to capture strong trends while intelligently avoiding bad entries.
This EA combines EMA trend confirmation (50/200) with a unique zone rejection scoring system, allowing it to enter trades only where price shows real strength — not guesswork.
⚡ Key Features:
- Smart Entry Logic – Trades only when trend + strong rejection zones align
- Dynamic Trailing System – Locks in profits progressively as trades grow
- Auto Lot Scaling – Adapts position size to your account balance
- Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids poor market conditions
- Gap Detection System – Protects you during sudden price jumps
- Equity Guard – Automatically closes trades and pauses after drawdown
- Loss Pause System – Stops trading after consecutive losses to protect capital
🛡 Built for Survival & Growth
This EA isn’t just about entries — it’s built to defend your account first, then grow it steadily using controlled risk and smart trade management.
📈 Ideal for small to medium accounts, especially traders who want a system that thinks before it trades and protects while it profits.