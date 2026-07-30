Amazing AI Edge trading
- Experts
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- Version: 20.0
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a Moving Average trend-following strategy combined with optional price action confirmation. The EA includes configurable risk management, trailing stop, anti-martingale profit management, and optional grid trading.
The trading logic is designed to open positions only when the selected entry conditions are satisfied. All important parameters can be customized, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and symbols.
Trading Strategy
The EA uses a Moving Average as the primary market direction filter.
Buy Conditions
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Price closes above the selected Moving Average.
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Optional bullish price action confirmation.
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No existing position for the current symbol and Magic Number.
Sell Conditions
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Price closes below the selected Moving Average.
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Optional bearish price action confirmation.
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No existing position for the current symbol and Magic Number.
The optional price action filter evaluates recent candles to confirm market strength before opening a trade.
Main Features
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Moving Average trend-following entry
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Configurable Moving Average period and calculation method
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Optional price action confirmation filter
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Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes
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Fixed lot or risk percentage position sizing
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Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Automatic trailing stop management
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Optional Anti-Martingale profit target
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Optional grid trading module
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Automatic lot validation according to broker volume limits
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Margin availability verification before opening trades
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Minimum balance protection
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Magic Number support
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Fully automated operation
Money Management
The EA provides two position sizing methods:
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Fixed lot size
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Risk percentage based on account balance
Additional protection features include:
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Maximum allowed lot size
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Broker volume normalization
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Margin availability checks
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Minimum account balance requirement before opening trades
Grid Trading
An optional grid module can be enabled.
Features include:
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Configurable first grid distance
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Configurable distance between additional grid positions
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Adjustable grid lot size
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Maximum number of additional grid trades
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Independent risk controls
Grid trading is disabled by default and can be enabled if desired.
Trailing Stop
The trailing stop system automatically manages open positions.
Parameters include:
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Trailing start distance
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Trailing stop distance
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Trailing step
The stop loss is adjusted only after the specified profit level has been reached.
Anti-Martingale Exit
The EA includes an optional Anti-Martingale exit mode.
When enabled, trades use a configurable profit target instead of the standard Take Profit calculation.
Input Parameters
Trade Settings
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Trade Type
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Entry Method
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Lot Size Method
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Fixed Lot Size
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Magic Number
Risk Management
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Risk Percentage
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Maximum Lot Size
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Minimum Balance Requirement
Moving Average
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MA Period
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MA Method
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Applied Price
Price Action
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Enable/Disable Confirmation
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Number of Confirmation Bars
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Minimum Candle Size Threshold
Trailing Stop
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Enable/Disable
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Trailing Start
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Trailing Stop
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Trailing Step
Grid Trading
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Enable/Disable
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First Grid Distance
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Next Grid Distance
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Grid Lot Size
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Maximum Grid Trades
Recommended Usage
The EA can be used on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.
Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to:
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Test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
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Optimize settings for your preferred symbol and timeframe.
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Use appropriate risk management according to your account size.
Notes
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The EA requires automated trading to be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
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Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and account configuration.
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Grid trading increases market exposure and should be used with appropriate risk management.