TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4

TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4

TerminalBridge Trade Copier is a local position copier designed to synchronize trading actions between two MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS.

The product can operate as either MASTER or SLAVE. The MASTER monitors open market positions and publishes position changes. The SLAVE receives these changes and processes the corresponding trading actions.

Supported Connections

- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4
- MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5
- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4
- MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5

For cross-platform copying, install the corresponding TerminalBridge Trade Copier product on the other MetaTrader platform.

Main Features

- Copies manually opened positions
- Copies positions opened by Expert Advisors, scripts and trading panels
- Monitors all MASTER market positions regardless of Magic Number or comment
- OPEN position synchronization
- Stop Loss and Take Profit synchronization
- Partial close synchronization
- Full close synchronization
- Configurable lot multiplier
- Maximum copied volume control
- Maximum spread control
- Maximum price deviation control
- Signal expiration validation
- Optional MASTER and SLAVE symbol suffix mapping
- Automatic account position mode detection
- Persistent position mapping
- Restart recovery
- Duplicate execution protection
- Cross-platform heartbeat monitoring
- Duplicate-instance protection
- On-chart MASTER and SLAVE status panels

Local Connection

TerminalBridge uses the MetaTrader Common Files folder for communication. No DLL, WebRequest, socket, cloud service or external server is required.

Both terminals must run under the same Windows user on the same computer or VPS so that they can access the same Common Files directory.

Supported Trading Events

1. OPEN
2. Stop Loss and Take Profit modification
3. Partial close
4. Full close

Source Position Policy

The MASTER monitors open BUY and SELL market positions.

Pending orders are not copied in this version.

Lot Multiplier

The SLAVE lot size is calculated from the MASTER position volume using the configured Lot Multiplier.

Examples:

- 1.0 = same lot size
- 0.5 = half of the MASTER lot size
- 2.0 = twice the MASTER lot size

The final volume is also limited by Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade and adjusted to the broker's supported volume step.

Symbol Mapping

When both brokers use identical symbol names, leave both symbol suffix fields empty.

If the brokers use different suffixes, enter the exact MASTER and SLAVE suffixes.

Example:

MASTER symbol: EURUSD
SLAVE symbol: EURUSD+

Master Symbol Suffix: leave empty
Slave Symbol Suffix: +

Quick Start

MASTER terminal:

1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.
2. Select Role = MASTER.
3. Set a Link ID.
4. Keep Enable Trade Copying disabled on the MASTER.
5. Confirm that the panel shows Running.

SLAVE terminal:

1. Attach TerminalBridge Trade Copier to one chart.
2. Select Role = SLAVE.
3. Enter the same Link ID used by the MASTER.
4. Enter the MASTER account login.
5. Select the required Lot Multiplier.
6. Configure the maximum copied volume, spread and price deviation.
7. Enable Trade Copying.
8. Confirm that the panel shows Connected and Peer heartbeat OK.

Important Settings

Role
Select MASTER for the source terminal or SLAVE for the receiving terminal.

Link ID
Use the same Link ID on both connected terminals.

Account Mode Compatibility
AUTO is recommended. The product detects the local account position mode automatically.

Master Account Login
Required on the SLAVE terminal. This binds the SLAVE to the expected MASTER account.

Lot Multiplier
Controls the copied volume. A value of 1.0 copies the same lot size.

Maximum Copied Volume Per Trade
Limits the maximum volume that may be opened for one copied position.

Master Symbol Suffix
Leave blank when the MASTER uses standard symbol names.

Slave Symbol Suffix
Leave blank when the SLAVE uses standard symbol names.

Enable Trade Copying
Must be enabled on the SLAVE before broker trading operations are allowed.

Maximum Allowed Spread
Blocks a new copied position when the current spread exceeds the configured limit.

Maximum Price Deviation
Defines the allowed broker execution deviation in points.

Maximum Signal Age
Rejects expired copying events.

Safety and Recovery

TerminalBridge stores position mappings, processing receipts and revision progress in the Common Files directory.

Previously completed events are recognized after restart and are not intentionally executed again.

If an operation cannot be classified safely, copying is blocked instead of automatically retrying an uncertain broker operation.

Important Notes

- Use the product on demo accounts first and verify all settings before using it on a live account.
- Automated trading must be enabled on the SLAVE terminal.
- Both terminals must remain open for real-time copying.
- The product copies positions only. Pending orders are not supported in this version.
- Broker execution rules, minimum volume, volume step, stop levels, trading sessions and symbol availability may differ.
- A trade copier does not guarantee identical execution prices, slippage, commissions, swaps or trading results between accounts.
- This product does not provide trading signals, trading strategies or profit guarantees.
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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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Calvin Andile Mahlangu
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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
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Shi Jie He
5 (1)
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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