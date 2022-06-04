EA meatvers
- Experts
-
Hossein Davarynejad😎 Hey Guys! Welcome to NXFX
🚀 Join Our FREE Expert (Official NXFX Product)
👉 https://t.me/nxfxAl
📊 Indicator Website:
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 October 2022
Metavers V2
Scalper Base on Many indicator
No Grid No Martingale one just open Trade per Day This Expert is not working on all Broker you need low Spread broker with Low Slippage
Broker is Tickmill or TMGM
|Symbol
|USD CHF ,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDAUD,USDCAD,EURGBP.AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minim Deposit
|100 $
|Settings
|Default for all pairs No Need Set FIles
|Brokers
|Broker with low spread and commission, ecn,
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
- Lot: lot amount Risk Percentage of Equity
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- Slippage Allowed: slippage limit, over no trade will be open
Friend Hossein, good afternoon. I have installed the bot but it doesn't work. What could it be? Could you help me please?