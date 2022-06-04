EA meatvers

4.63

Metavers V2    


https://www.nxfx.c


Scalper Base on Many indicator 

 No Grid   No Martingale  one  just open Trade per Day  This Expert is not working on all Broker you need low Spread broker with Low Slippage 

                                                            Broker is Tickmill   or  TMGM 

                                                                   

                    

                                                

Symbol USD CHF ,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDAUD,USDCAD,EURGBP.AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,
Timeframe M5
Minim Deposit 100 $
Settings Default for all pairs  No Need Set FIles
Brokers Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, 


Market Entry method Market Order 
Tester Method tick by tick


  • Lot: lot amount  Risk Percentage of Equity 
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Slippage Allowed: slippage limit, over no trade will be open

                      

Reviews 27
JORGEPADILLA1
112
JORGEPADILLA1 2025.10.14 21:23 
 

Friend Hossein, good afternoon. I have installed the bot but it doesn't work. What could it be? Could you help me please?

Privat99
59
Privat99 2025.06.29 21:33 
 

Probably Meeatvers ea is best free ea i ' have used up to moment, an better than many Premium ea in this site . I had really good resuls during all 2024 and beginig 202 period , but i'm out of the FX Markets since n 4 months. Where i cuold find full LIST of lastest set up ( 5 min and 1 min ) updated directly from producer during this period. Thank you for you help i 'd avoid mistakes .Regards

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.11.10 00:22 
 

Excelente trabajo , un gran EA , felicitaciones a su creador , de los pocos que veo con operaciones sin riesgo de quemar cuenta . MUY RECOMENDABLE usandolo en ICM corre perfecto . Gracias

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JORGEPADILLA1
112
JORGEPADILLA1 2025.10.14 21:23 
 

Friend Hossein, good afternoon. I have installed the bot but it doesn't work. What could it be? Could you help me please?

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2025.10.14 23:55
Privat99
59
Privat99 2025.06.29 21:33 
 

Probably Meeatvers ea is best free ea i ' have used up to moment, an better than many Premium ea in this site . I had really good resuls during all 2024 and beginig 202 period , but i'm out of the FX Markets since n 4 months. Where i cuold find full LIST of lastest set up ( 5 min and 1 min ) updated directly from producer during this period. Thank you for you help i 'd avoid mistakes .Regards

kiweee
54
kiweee 2024.09.10 14:13 
 

this ea works in demo or backtest because there is no spread. I don't understand why the creator makes the robot take positions at the time of rollover. between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. this is where the spread is most highest !! the tp is at the same distance as the spread ! and on Tickmill and TMGM at 11:00 p.m. the spread it 2 for eurusd or 7 for audusd, it is impossible to make a profit... you just need to change the positioning time. from 00:00 (gmt+3) the spread returns to normal

CrudeOil Best Strategy
487
CrudeOil Best Strategy 2024.07.25 05:08 
 

Bueno mi primera la unica y primera operación que me abrió se saldo con una perdida de 68 euros.

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2024.07.25 13:03
Hi this expert s not work on all broker please send me massage i will give you broker information ,, tnx
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.11.10 00:22 
 

Excelente trabajo , un gran EA , felicitaciones a su creador , de los pocos que veo con operaciones sin riesgo de quemar cuenta . MUY RECOMENDABLE usandolo en ICM corre perfecto . Gracias

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.11.10 01:16
thank you so much
majid karimi
163
majid karimi 2023.07.22 17:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2023.03.13 09:14 
 

Safe but loses money.

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.03.28 04:51
Hi bro your broker is very important this expert not working on all broker try tckmill also minim stop loss should be 40 pips
jdpasargad
14
jdpasargad 2023.03.07 00:11 
 

It is a great EA. Would you please share the source code?

Jekil
750
Jekil 2023.01.27 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.01.27 15:27
Thank you so much Happy Trade :)
kenken832
308
kenken832 2023.01.25 01:26 
 

make a steady profit free EA but have Stop loss!

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.01.27 15:28
Thank you so much Happy Trade :)
tradermarco1234
111
tradermarco1234 2023.01.07 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.01.07 14:35
Hello my Dear yes for sure next version i will open Strat hour and END Hour but this EA have great Result on eightcap Broker so far not on all broker
ahbadr
44
ahbadr 2022.12.18 11:43 
 

It is a safe robot. No grid and martingale. Reasonable profit. You can safely use the real account, thank you Mr. Hossein

Natali Vandros
600
Natali Vandros 2022.11.16 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mohe1377 Sadoghi
323
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2022.10.31 15:28 
 

THIS IS BEST EA

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 05:26 
 

Negative feedback!

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2022.10.02 16:10
TNX
Muhammad Ilyas
80
Muhammad Ilyas 2022.09.27 06:46 
 

I worked on it for about 6 months on different demo accounts with different brokers. The results were as the author promised. Then I applied it on real account and Iit showed great losses. On the demo it never ended in loss, but on real I faced big losses. I used it on GBP/USD by the author's provided set file. It made some trades in profit too, but after 2 to 3 grid trdes all three were in loss. Author is expert ans wise, I am trying to contact him.

Kurdi
70
Kurdi 2022.09.20 19:42 
 

Works great on BTCUSD, TF 30m, Leverage 1:2000,min. Balance USD 3000, TP & SL blank start lot 0.01, auto lots 1.6

anHell1970
27
anHell1970 2022.09.16 16:46 
 

We always have to be grateful that whoever provides free EA's, however, I have had to optimize a lot because the martingale forces us to have very high floats that require more capital (I would not put it in real with less than $10,000 for each pair) of which any of us wants to have in a broker that, no matter how regulated it is, is in a tax haven. You will need constant vigilance with constant profit withdrawal to avoid account loss. Frankly, I'd rather have 10 EA's with a set and $500 deposit earning 1% per month with MDD less than 30%, on different pairs.

Since it won't let me add a new comment, I'm going to edit to add if there is a martingale. In the input parameters, "Auto LotS" comes by default to 2.0, which doubles the initial position and appears thus described in the results tab of any optimization, in fact it would be easily demonstrable when viewing the results and seeing that there is no fixed lot in volume. But it is still a good EA that, with adequate capital and withdrawal of possible profits on a regular basis, can be used to make good use of it. Greetings.

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2022.09.16 16:53
yes my brother Martingale EA have always High Risk , please cehck you message i send you one free EA is not martingale
keung13579
41
keung13579 2022.09.16 10:59 
 

I like your EA, could you please to share more set file to us

Hossein Davarynejad
54021
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2022.09.16 13:51
please check you massage
12
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