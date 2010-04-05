Kalifx Local Trade copier mt4
- Utilities
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Calvin Andile MahlanguI build both free and paid tools for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
🔹My goal is to keep things simple, useful, and realistic.
🔹Free tools are meant to be genuinely helpful — not limited trials.
🔹Paid tools are thoroughly backtested and created with care for practical use in live conditions.
- Version: 1.10
Kalifx Local Trade Copier mt4
Kalifx Local Trade Copier replicates trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. It copies opening, modifying, and closing of trades, so multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. It is useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts.
How It Works
The EA runs in two modes using a single file.
MASTER mode monitors trading activity and records all open positions and pending orders.
SLAVE mode reads this information and duplicates the trades on another MT4 terminal, keeping both accounts synchronized.
Key Features
- Copies both positions and pending orders.
- Two pending order modes: copy as pending orders, or wait for the master's pending order to trigger and copy only the resulting market position.
- Trade inversion option, so buy trades can be copied as sell trades and vice versa.
- Symbol mapping and an excluded symbols list to control which instruments are copied and how they are matched between accounts.
- Lot sizing by fixed lot, lot multiplier, or percentage of account risk, with a maximum lot cap.
- Daily risk controls on the slave side: maximum trades per day and maximum daily drawdown, in percent or account currency.
- Trade-copy multiplier, to open more than one slave trade per master trade.
- Spread filter to block new entries when spreads widen.
- On-chart status panel showing the connection state between Master and Slave.
Important Notes
- Designed for MT4 terminals on the same machine or VPS, or environments that share Common Files.
- Broker symbol specifications such as contract size, step, minimum lot, digits, and stop levels can differ between brokers, so results may vary.
- Please test on a demo account first.
- Copy speed depends on tick frequency, the EA's timer, and terminal responsiveness.
Quick Start
- Step 1: Master terminal. Attach the EA to any chart and set Mode to MODE_MASTER.
- Step 2: Slave terminal. Attach the EA to any chart, set Mode to MODE_SLAVE, and use the same CopierFileName as the master. Configure symbol mapping, lot or risk sizing, pending mode, filters, and daily limits.
- Step 3: Verify. The MASTER terminal should keep updating its snapshot, and the SLAVE terminal should open, modify, and close trades to match it. The status panel shows a connected state once both sides are synchronized.
Recommended Safe Configuration
- Start on a demo account before going live.
- Keep UseRiskPercent enabled with a conservative RiskPercent, such as 0.5 to 1 percent.
- Enable EnableMaxTradesPerDay and EnableMaxDrawdownPerDay.
- Turn on EnableSpreadFilter in volatile markets.
- Confirm SymbolMap and ExcludedSymbols are set correctly before trading live.
Troubleshooting
- No trades copied: check that Mode is set correctly on each terminal, that both terminals use the same CopierFileName, that symbol mapping and excluded symbols are configured as expected, and that daily limits or the drawdown guard are not blocking new entries.
- Wrong symbols copied: check the SymbolMap pairs and confirm the slave symbol exists and is enabled in Market Watch.
- Lots not as expected: review UseFixedLot, LotMultiplier, UseRiskPercent, and MaxLot. If MultiplyCopiedTrades is enabled, the number of trades opened increases per master trade accordingly.