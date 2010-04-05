Kalifx Local Trade copier mt4

Kalifx Local Trade Copier mt4

Kalifx Local Trade Copier replicates trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. It copies opening, modifying, and closing of trades, so multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. It is useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts.


How It Works


The EA runs in two modes using a single file.

MASTER mode monitors trading activity and records all open positions and pending orders.

SLAVE mode reads this information and duplicates the trades on another MT4 terminal, keeping both accounts synchronized.


Key Features


  • Copies both positions and pending orders.
  • Two pending order modes: copy as pending orders, or wait for the master's pending order to trigger and copy only the resulting market position.
  • Trade inversion option, so buy trades can be copied as sell trades and vice versa.
  • Symbol mapping and an excluded symbols list to control which instruments are copied and how they are matched between accounts.
  • Lot sizing by fixed lot, lot multiplier, or percentage of account risk, with a maximum lot cap.
  • Daily risk controls on the slave side: maximum trades per day and maximum daily drawdown, in percent or account currency.
  • Trade-copy multiplier, to open more than one slave trade per master trade.
  • Spread filter to block new entries when spreads widen.
  • On-chart status panel showing the connection state between Master and Slave.


Important Notes


  • Designed for MT4 terminals on the same machine or VPS, or environments that share Common Files.
  • Broker symbol specifications such as contract size, step, minimum lot, digits, and stop levels can differ between brokers, so results may vary.
  • Please test on a demo account first.
  • Copy speed depends on tick frequency, the EA's timer, and terminal responsiveness.


Quick Start

  • Step 1: Master terminal. Attach the EA to any chart and set Mode to MODE_MASTER.
  • Step 2: Slave terminal. Attach the EA to any chart, set Mode to MODE_SLAVE, and use the same CopierFileName as the master. Configure symbol mapping, lot or risk sizing, pending mode, filters, and daily limits.
  • Step 3: Verify. The MASTER terminal should keep updating its snapshot, and the SLAVE terminal should open, modify, and close trades to match it. The status panel shows a connected state once both sides are synchronized.


Recommended Safe Configuration

  • Start on a demo account before going live.
  • Keep UseRiskPercent enabled with a conservative RiskPercent, such as 0.5 to 1 percent.
  • Enable EnableMaxTradesPerDay and EnableMaxDrawdownPerDay.
  • Turn on EnableSpreadFilter in volatile markets.
  • Confirm SymbolMap and ExcludedSymbols are set correctly before trading live.


Troubleshooting


  • No trades copied: check that Mode is set correctly on each terminal, that both terminals use the same CopierFileName, that symbol mapping and excluded symbols are configured as expected, and that daily limits or the drawdown guard are not blocking new entries.
  • Wrong symbols copied: check the SymbolMap pairs and confirm the slave symbol exists and is enabled in Market Watch.
  • Lots not as expected: review UseFixedLot, LotMultiplier, UseRiskPercent, and MaxLot. If MultiplyCopiedTrades is enabled, the number of trades opened increases per master trade accordingly.
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NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
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A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
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Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
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Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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