CloseOrderLossMoney

Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits loss Ways of working:

* Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual

* Close all open orders if you have profit loss in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss"

* The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a loss of -5 $, the estimated profit can be -4.8 $ or -5.4 $

* EA/robot works on all brokers and all pairs

* Default setting profit = -5

* Profit = 0 ea nonaktif

* EA can't backtest in strategy tester because EA can't open order











