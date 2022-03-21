CloseOrderLossMoney

Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits loss Ways of working:

* Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual

* Close all open orders if you have profit loss in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss"

* The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a loss of -5 $, the estimated profit can be -4.8 $ or -5.4 $

* EA/robot works on all brokers and all pairs

* Default setting profit = -5

* Profit = 0 ea nonaktif

* EA can't backtest in strategy tester because EA can't open order




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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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