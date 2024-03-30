TRADE COPIER , INVESTOR PASSWORD , COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM -@tambangEA

Nguyen Quoc Vuong #

Master on MT5 and Client on MT4. But after copied from MT5 the order on Mt4 auto closed after 100 millisecond. Pls help Master on MT5 and Client on MT4. But after copied from MT5 the order on Mt4 auto closed after 100 millisecond. Pls help

Thank you sir, I have checked the code, there is no problem

Please check your margin and this EA can close from the client position, make sure the button is not pressed, thank you