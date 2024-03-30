TRADE COPIER , INVESTOR PASSWORD , COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM -@tambangEA
Trading Strategies

TRADE COPIER , INVESTOR PASSWORD , COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM -@tambangEA

30 March 2024, 03:02
Agus Santoso
Agus Santoso
2
1 933


MIRROR COPIER

TRADE COPIER, INVESTOR PASSWORD, COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM

 




Simple yet Effective, Indispensable Tool for Copy Trader

TRADE COPIER, INVESTOR PASSWORD, COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM


You need the master and client files to run together on the same VPS


Features

Copy Direction :

o   MT4 to MT4

o   MT4 to MT5

o   MT5 to MT4

o   MT5 to MT5

Straight Copy / Reversed Copy

- Various Lot Options

o   Fix Lot

o   Multiple Lot

o   Proporsional Lot

o   Risk Lot

- Time Speed Response (by milliseconds or by seconds)

- Virtual Levelling (Copy at Entry Number)

- Self Take Profit / Stop Loss

- Indicator Lamp :

o   Green -> Master Broadcast Signal

o   Blue   -> Client is connected to Master

o   Red    -> Client is NOT connected to Master


Master Parameter

  

 

 


- Select Timer Setting

o   Timer_millisecond

o   Timer_second

- Timer Input : Timer Value (Smaller better)

- Force Suffix

- Auto Suffix

- Trading Balance

- Drawdown Protect (%)

  

 

 

  

Client Parameter

 

 



- Select Timer Setting

- Timer Input

- New Entry Only

- Only Copy Once Per Entry

- Copy Pending Orders

- Force Suffix

- Autodetect Suffix

- Specific Pair to Copy, separate with “/”

- Pair Exception, separate with “/”

- Copy Buy at Number

- Copy Sell at Number

- Maximum Entry

- Target Mode

- Target Value

- Drawdown Protect

 

 

 

- Client Option

Mode

TPSL

TakeProfit

StopLoss

- Copy at (Global Buy or Sell) : Level Copy

Example : Input Copy at 2, then

o   (#1) Buy A

o   (#2) Buy -> Start Copy

o   (#3) Sell

o   (#4) Buy

o   (#5) Sell   

        

Lot Selection

- Fix Lot

- Multiple Lot

- Proporsional Lot

- Risk Lot

IMPORTANT :

 

EA is installed on Metatrader which is on the SAME computer / VPS (Virtual Private Server)



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