TRADE COPIER , INVESTOR PASSWORD , COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM -@tambangEA

MIRROR COPIER
TRADE COPIER, INVESTOR PASSWORD, COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM
Simple yet Effective, Indispensable Tool for Copy Trader
TRADE COPIER, INVESTOR PASSWORD, COPY TRADE MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM
You need the master and client files to run together on the same VPS
Features
- Copy Direction :
o MT4 to MT4
o MT4 to MT5
o MT5 to MT4
o MT5 to MT5
- Straight Copy / Reversed Copy
- Various Lot Options
o Fix Lot
o Multiple Lot
o Proporsional Lot
o Risk Lot
- Time Speed Response (by milliseconds or by seconds)
- Virtual Levelling (Copy at Entry Number)
- Self Take Profit / Stop Loss
- Indicator Lamp :
o Green -> Master Broadcast Signal
o Blue -> Client is connected to Master
o Red -> Client is NOT connected to Master
Master Parameter
- Select Timer Setting
o Timer_millisecond
o Timer_second
- Timer Input : Timer Value (Smaller better)
- Force Suffix
- Auto Suffix
- Trading Balance
- Drawdown Protect (%)
Client Parameter
- Select Timer Setting
- Timer Input
- New Entry Only
- Only Copy Once Per Entry
- Copy Pending Orders
- Force Suffix
- Autodetect Suffix
- Specific Pair to Copy, separate with “/”
- Pair Exception, separate with “/”
- Copy Buy at Number
- Copy Sell at Number
- Maximum Entry
- Target Mode
- Target Value
- Drawdown Protect
- Client Option
Mode
TPSL
TakeProfit
StopLoss
- Copy at (Global Buy or Sell) : Level Copy
Example : Input Copy at 2, then
o (#1) Buy A
o (#2) Buy -> Start Copy
o (#3) Sell
o (#4) Buy
o (#5) Sell
- Lot Selection
- Fix Lot
- Multiple Lot
- Proporsional Lot
- Risk Lot
IMPORTANT :
EA is installed on Metatrader which is on the SAME computer / VPS (Virtual Private Server)
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