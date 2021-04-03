Kusama

4.5

Kusama is an automated trading system that uses and candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations to open and close trades.

This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the USDJPY H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjust orders automatically.


Entry signals utilize Shooting Star Candlestick patterns and Hammer Candlestick patterns.

Long Exit Signals work on the Bearish Engulfing Candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.

Short Exit Signals work on the Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.


Default Parameters

Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.

The values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the Default Parameters.

Variable Default Value Comment 
MagicNumber
 22329 Unique identifying number allocated to Expert Advisors for executions and management of trades. Each chart is to be assigned an individual Magic Number
     
     
Cat1   ----------- External Parameter Options -----------
StdDevRisingPeriod  50 New Addition in update - for those who are keen to optimize
     
     
smm
----------- Money Management - Fixed Lot Size -----------
mmLots 0.05 Size to open trade in lots.
     
     
seof
-------Exit On Friday-------
ExitOnFriday False If true - Close all positions on Friday
FridayExitTime 22:00 Time of day 


Recommendations 

  1. USDJPY
  2. H1
  3. $400 Account 


Reviews 2
Wei Biao Pan
138
Wei Biao Pan 2022.05.05 14:50 
 

Kusama 1.5?!Where?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:20 
 

Good job.

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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for volatile markets none the less
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Wei Biao Pan
138
Wei Biao Pan 2022.05.05 14:50 
 

Kusama 1.5?!Where?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:20 
 

Good job.

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