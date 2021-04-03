Kusama
- Experts
-
Todd Terence BatesTrading with Expert Advisors since 2012.
Creating Expert Advisors since late 2017.
Thanks
- Version: 1.111
- Updated: 9 April 2021
Kusama is an automated trading system that uses and candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations to open and close trades.
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the USDJPY H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjust orders automatically.
Entry signals utilize Shooting Star Candlestick patterns and Hammer Candlestick patterns.
Long Exit Signals work on the Bearish Engulfing Candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.
Short Exit Signals work on the Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.
Default Parameters
Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.
|Variable
|Default Value
|Comment
|MagicNumber
|22329
|Unique identifying number allocated to Expert Advisors for executions and management of trades. Each chart is to be assigned an individual Magic Number
|Cat1
|----------- External Parameter Options -----------
|StdDevRisingPeriod
|50
|New Addition in update - for those who are keen to optimize
|smm
|----------- Money Management - Fixed Lot Size -----------
|mmLots
|0.05
|Size to open trade in lots.
|seof
|-------Exit On Friday-------
|ExitOnFriday
|False
|If true - Close all positions on Friday
|FridayExitTime
|22:00
|Time of day
Recommendations
- USDJPY
- H1
- $400 Account
Kusama 1.5?!Where?