Kusama is an automated trading system that uses and candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations to open and close trades.

This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the USDJPY H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjust orders automatically.





Entry signals utilize Shooting Star Candlestick patterns and Hammer Candlestick patterns.

Long Exit Signals work on the Bearish Engulfing Candlestick patterns in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.

Short Exit Signals work on the Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern in combination with Standard Deviation calculations.





Default Parameters

Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.

The values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the

Variable Default Value Comment MagicNumber

22329 Unique identifying number allocated to Expert Advisors for executions and management of trades. Each chart is to be assigned an individual Magic Number Cat1 ----------- External Parameter Options ----------- StdDevRisingPeriod 50 New Addition in update - for those who are keen to optimize

smm



----------- Money Management - Fixed Lot Size -----------

mmLots 0.05 Size to open trade in lots. seof

-------Exit On Friday-------

ExitOnFriday False If true - Close all positions on Friday FridayExitTime 22:00 Time of day





Recommendations

USDJPY H1 $400 Account



