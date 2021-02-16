ZScalp

3.88

                                                                                               zScalp

zScalp is an Expert Advisor that scalps any pair and performs phenomenally with Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilises two unique entry methods to find and execute the perfect trade. zScalp also uses a combination of Trailing Stop-loss and custom exit strategy's to ensure maximum Profits and Drawdown reduction. This EA has been in development for many months now and used personally by me. After making it more user friendly I have now decided to put it on the market for all to use. I have recently began testing a Demo Signal account and I will be offering a full paid Live Signal service soon if that's more your style.


Ensure you properly Backtest the system and Demo it before using on a Live account. You can change trailing settings to suit your own personal Profit/Drawdown Ratio. The 1 Minute timeframe is more volatile so please ensure you use small lot sizes proportional to your account balance. I highly recommend 0.01 per $1000USD. Higher balance accounts are safer to use. If you have any queries or problems please don't hesitate to message me. 


Key Features:  

  • Recommended: 1M Timeframe 
  • Default settings are for Gold but can be used on any pair.
  • Trailing Stop-loss
  • Fixed Stop-loss option
  • Sound and Mobile Alerts
  • Does not use Grid or Martingale.
  • Fixed lot to allow personal Risk Management. 

Recommended: ECN or RAW broker with low Spreads and VPS. 

Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profits.


Reviews 68
JR MC
48
JR MC 2026.03.02 06:14 
 

thank you for this EA

Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2025.12.30 06:06 
 

скоро 5 лет будет этому советнику до сих пор самый результативный и самый понятный ...

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:39 
 

After fine-tuning the settings, the performance became super stable. Gold trades on M15 are now much smoother. Appreciate the developer’s work

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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
3.57 (7)
Experts
zGold  is an Expert Advisor built, designed and configured to be used with Gold/XAUUSD . The system uses custom Trend algorithms to find key entry points into the market and executes them once the right criteria is met and it uses a mixture of Indicators and Price Action. The Expert Advisor also has a custom filtering algorithm to disregard false signals and work around possible market reversals. To combat spread related issues the closing strategy is based around account profits, totals and cur
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4.67 (6)
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zBoost is an Expert Advisor that promotes rapid equity growth. The system utilizes precise entry requirements to start a trade and uses a total floating profit to determine the closing time. This exit strategy means that even if your trade is placed in an unfavourable time in the market it will correct it with additional trades later. This EA is intended only for the EURUSD pair only , however you may use it on others if you correctly test it and find correct settings that suit you. Pair: EURUSD
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Zarhards Gold
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
3.33 (6)
Experts
Zarhards Gold EA This EA utilises several leading indicators to create a system that chooses quality over quantity. The system uses complex algorithms to select the perfect Entry and Exit's on trades. It has a custom Entry Algorithm and 3 Dynamic Exit strategies. If you're looking for an EA for long-term, stable profits this is the one for you.  This system is the result of countless hours of research. Due
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yoshipiyo
34
yoshipiyo 2026.08.07 09:23 
 

まだ運用して一週間ですが、予想以上に素晴らしい結果を出しています。

Mst Anjuara
258
Mst Anjuara 2026.07.07 04:18 
 

Very impressive robot! After I adjusted a few NZD/JPY settings, the EA started performing much better and generating small profit. Thank you to the developer!

JR MC
48
JR MC 2026.03.02 06:14 
 

thank you for this EA

Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2025.12.30 06:06 
 

скоро 5 лет будет этому советнику до сих пор самый результативный и самый понятный ...

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:39 
 

After fine-tuning the settings, the performance became super stable. Gold trades on M15 are now much smoother. Appreciate the developer’s work

Drugonet
54
Drugonet 2025.12.03 06:24 
 

Questa EA è l'ideale per l'utilizzo con un conto CENT. Impostando il giusto set non perde un colpo e raddoppia il conto ogni mese!

Marco Blanda
181
Marco Blanda 2025.10.04 06:09 
 

PROFITTEVOLE E CON SCARSO DD. PECCATO NON RIESCA A INSERIRE LO SCREEN SHOT DELLO STORICO DI 3 GIORNI..

jiangbo19886
34
jiangbo19886 2025.09.29 09:33 
 

很不错的机器人，感谢您的分享，就是还不太会用

nik-D
35
nik-D 2025.09.16 19:49 
 

Робот интересный , но не понятны эти бары ?

thoonky
15
thoonky 2025.07.25 13:19 
 

I am not seeing stop loss when an order is made. Trades are stuck! isn't there a stop loss when buy/sell?

chenys888
14
chenys888 2025.07.13 15:21 
 

I test it at my laptop, it's working, but after copied to VPS, MT4 says cannot load. However My own EA bot can run well at both my laptop and VPS. Why cannot load in VPS ?

angelwings61
100
angelwings61 2025.07.09 13:59 
 

Hasn't been long testing this EA. So far looks impressive. Accurate and doesn't lose a trade. Many thanks.

Arnold Reyes
190
Arnold Reyes 2025.06.20 00:30 
 

Been having good profits already since i used it lastweek. My portfolio is up by 20% as of this writing. This is amazing bot! Since gold is super risky, i have been using this on bitcoin instead.

[Deleted] 2025.05.04 02:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.09 10:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sariza
84
sariza 2025.04.06 20:09 
 

Hello everybody, I have tested this EA for one week, it worked very fine the firsts three days, but then, it went crazy and almost burned the account (200 usd demo), so take care and test it for more time.

Hougardy
54
Hougardy 2025.04.03 12:33 
 

Dieser EA funktioniert nicht. Auf keinen 1M und anderen!

[Deleted] 2025.03.26 03:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.03.23 14:34 
 

To much drawdown . Warning you can breach your account . Contact me if you want to learn how have a good Money management by tgrm https://t.me/slotmachinegold it' s free.

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.12 15:49 
 

Super!

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