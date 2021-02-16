zScalp

zScalp is an Expert Advisor that scalps any pair and performs phenomenally with Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilises two unique entry methods to find and execute the perfect trade. zScalp also uses a combination of Trailing Stop-loss and custom exit strategy's to ensure maximum Profits and Drawdown reduction. This EA has been in development for many months now and used personally by me. After making it more user friendly I have now decided to put it on the market for all to use. I have recently began testing a Demo Signal account and I will be offering a full paid Live Signal service soon if that's more your style.





Ensure you properly Backtest the system and Demo it before using on a Live account. You can change trailing settings to suit your own personal Profit/Drawdown Ratio. The 1 Minute timeframe is more volatile so please ensure you use small lot sizes proportional to your account balance. I highly recommend 0.01 per $1000USD. Higher balance accounts are safer to use. If you have any queries or problems please don't hesitate to message me.





Key Features: Recommended: 1M Timeframe

Default settings are for Gold but can be used on any pair.

but can be used on Trailing Stop-loss

Fixed Stop-loss option

Sound and Mobile Alerts

Does not use Grid or Martingale.

Fixed lot to allow personal Risk Management.

Recommended: ECN or RAW broker with low Spreads and VPS.



Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profits.



