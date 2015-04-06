Yolo EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $150! Next price --> $320
Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral.
Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended session: London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2)
Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only.
Notes:
Can be used for any brokers with low spread
Please "Allow webrequest for listed URL" from Options (See screenshot here)
After buying, please DM to activate your unlimited license for your account!
Features:
- Trend Following Trading System
- No martingale!
- Plug & Play - just install the EA, set and forget. Go on with your life!
- Automated Money Management Position Sizing and Compounding – 0.01 lot for $1,000, 0.02 lot for $1,501 - $2500, 0.03 lot for $2,501-$3,500, and so on.
- Hidden & Dynamic TP
- Maximum Trades Management
- Hedging Option
- Hidden & Dynamic SL
- Maximum Risk Management Option
- Trading Time Management
- Trading Days Management