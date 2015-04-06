Yolo EA

Only 7 copies of the EA left at $150!

Next price --> $320


Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral.


Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended session: London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2)


Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only.


Notes:

Can be used for any brokers with low spread

Please "Allow webrequest for listed URL" from Options (See screenshot here)

After buying, please DM to activate your unlimited license for your account!


Features:

  • Trend Following Trading System
  • No martingale!
  • Plug & Play - just install the EA, set and forget. Go on with your life!
  • Automated Money Management Position Sizing and Compounding – 0.01 lot for $1,000, 0.02 lot for $1,501 - $2500, 0.03 lot for $2,501-$3,500, and so on.
  • Hidden & Dynamic TP
  • Maximum Trades Management
  • Hedging Option
  • Hidden & Dynamic SL
  • Maximum Risk Management Option
  • Trading Time Management
  • Trading Days Management


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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King Pro EA
Yohanes Raymond Budiono
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320 King Pro EA   is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. Mainly using averaging & EMA indicator results to train the EA which direction should it trade. Also it will apply early cut loss system when market strongly change direction and recover it on current trend. Recommended currency pairs:   GBPUSD Alternative currency pairs:   EURUSD / XAUUSD Recommended timeframe:   M30 See EA Liv
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