Only 7 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320





Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral.





Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended session: London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2)





Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only.





Notes:

Can be used for any brokers with low spread

Please "Allow webrequest for listed URL" from Options (See screenshot here)

After buying, please DM to activate your unlimited license for your account!





Features:

Trend Following Trading System

No martingale!

Plug & Play - just install the EA, set and forget. Go on with your life!

Automated Money Management Position Sizing and Compounding – 0.01 lot for $1,000, 0.02 lot for $1,501 - $2500, 0.03 lot for $2,501-$3,500, and so on.

Hidden & Dynamic TP

Maximum Trades Management

Hedging Option

Hidden & Dynamic SL

Maximum Risk Management Option

Trading Time Management

Trading Days Management



