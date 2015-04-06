This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile





The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you:





1) Which way to trade

2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure

3) Clear exit criteria based on levels





The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely:





- analyzes the breakout of the counter trend line (KTL) of the senior time frame (TF),





- waiting for the formation of Fibonacci,





- analyzes the breakout of the counter trend line (KTL) in the Fibonacci structure,





- based on the settings of the adviser automatically opens deals,





- accompanies transactions,





- calculates the lot,





- sets TP and SL to certain levels,





- closes the deal on "Safe",





- moves SL to breakeven.





Also in the functionality of the adviser there is a "price filter", four trailing stops and a set of alerts.





ATTENTION!!! This version of the adviser automatically works with one Fibonacci, after the Fibonacci has completed, you need to press the AUTO button again and the adviser will wait for the next Fibonacci to trade.





The EA is not tested in the strategy tester, it works only on demo and real accounts in conjunction with the FibiMagic Pro indicator.





After purchasing the product, write a personal message to my profile in order to receive training material on working with the trading system. To do this, enter the order number.



