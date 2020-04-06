Gold Breakout Sniper MT4

(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description

Live account:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile

Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters.


This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure entries align with momentum and trend direction. It avoids trading in flat or indecisive markets, prioritizing precision over frequency.


Key Features:

  •  Designed for XAUUSD H1
  •  Multi-timeframe ATR volatility filter
  •  MACD confirmation to reduce false signals
  •  No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems
  •  Works best during high volatility sessions
  • The system does not trade often, just wait for the right moment


Recommended Settings:

  1.  Use on H1 timeframe
  2.  VPS recommended for stable execution
  3.  Minimum balance: $300
  4.  Leverage: 1:500
  5.  Broker: recommended (IC Markets) For best results

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer a cautious but smart breakout strategy with built-in volatility awareness. It’s not a scalper or high-frequency trader, but a system built to wait patiently for the right moment.

Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.


