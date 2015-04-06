EAs Holder

EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control

EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters.

The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of limited capabilities of trading robots and for maintaining separate dedicated accounts for each EA or other parameters.

How does EA's HOLDER work?

EA's HOLDER solves the key problem of traders who have many trading robots or want to get them - chaotic management. The program provides each robot with a dedicated virtual account, where you can flexibly manage the trading of a certain EA. You set up risks for each EA, and EA's HOLDER automatically manages internal accounts in accordance with the specified settings. If the robot's strategy begins to bring losses, the program regulates its work, reducing the lot and gradually suspending its trading, up to the complete withdrawal of the EA from trading. This allows successful robots to continue earning without stopping.

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Key benefits:





Separation and management : Each EA operates on its own virtual account, which prevents trades from being mixed up and ensures trading order.







: Each EA operates on its own virtual account, which prevents trades from being mixed up and ensures trading order. Risk control : You set the trading parameters and risks for each robot yourself, and EA's HOLDER automatically manages internal accounts, adjusting their operation depending on your settings.







: You set the trading parameters and risks for each robot yourself, and EA's HOLDER automatically manages internal accounts, adjusting their operation depending on your settings. Profit maximization : The program helps profitable EAs continue to grow their profits by giving them the ability to trade independently from other EAs.







: The program helps profitable EAs continue to grow their profits by giving them the ability to trade independently from other EAs. Independent statistics : Virtual accounts have their own statistics, which gives an accurate understanding of the effectiveness of each strategy. The indicators can be used for new solutions or for reports to investors. The report is similar to the strategy tester reports, showing the maximum drawdown of the allocated account in money or percentage. Increase in money and percentage. The number of open and closed transactions. The number of closed lots ... You can even customize the design that is convenient for you.







: Virtual accounts have their own statistics, which gives an accurate understanding of the effectiveness of each strategy. The indicators can be used for new solutions or for reports to investors. The report is similar to the strategy tester reports, showing the maximum drawdown of the allocated account in money or percentage. Increase in money and percentage. The number of open and closed transactions. The number of closed lots ... You can even customize the design that is convenient for you. Own Equity : Each dedicated account has its own dedicated balance and Equity for trading settlements.





: Each dedicated account has its own dedicated balance and Equity for trading settlements. Dedicated Account Protection : Each virtual account has parameters for protecting the allocated balance under EA. The specified EA will not be able to drain more than it was set, and the stop can be set more or less than the allocated balance and its profit. It is set in money or in percentage.







: Each virtual account has parameters for protecting the allocated balance under EA. The specified EA will not be able to drain more than it was set, and the stop can be set more or less than the allocated balance and its profit. Fixing the earned profit and stopping : When a certain EA earns a given amount through a virtual account, it will stop trading on that account or continue until it reaches a given drawdown.







: When a certain EA earns a given amount through a virtual account, it will stop trading on that account or continue until it reaches a given drawdown. Double percentage trailing : The first trailing can be used as a breakeven with a close at 0 or profit, depending on the percentage of the rollback. The second trailing is for closing on the first rollback or to let the profit stretch out by setting a higher percentage of the rollback.







: The first trailing can be used as a breakeven with a close at 0 or profit, depending on the percentage of the rollback. The second trailing is for closing on the first rollback or to let the profit stretch out by setting a higher percentage of the rollback. Remembering changes : EA's HOLDER has a subtle functionality for maintaining and reproducing its data. This allows EA's HOLDER to continue working after the terminal is rebooted, during which time only the price can change and if upon returning to trading the price has gone beyond the expected closing, then EA's HOLDER will close the order or activate the trailing start and is ready for additional situations in combination with the specified parameters. The parameters can be changed and EA's HOLDER will apply them to new orders or, in certain cases, to already open orders.







: EA's HOLDER has a subtle functionality for maintaining and reproducing its data. This allows EA's HOLDER to continue working after the terminal is rebooted, during which time only the price can change and if upon returning to trading the price has gone beyond the expected closing, then EA's HOLDER will close the order or activate the trailing start and is ready for additional situations in combination with the specified parameters. The parameters can be changed and EA's HOLDER will apply them to new orders or, in certain cases, to already open orders. Calculation of the lot rate : The initial lot to the allocated balance will be proportionally increased or decreased relative to the equity of the virtual balance. The same lot as the trading EA with the ability to scale it up or down. Just your fixed lot.







: The initial lot to the allocated balance will be proportionally increased or decreased relative to the equity of the virtual balance. The same lot as the trading EA with the ability to scale it up or down. Optimal price : Can be used for pending stop orders, but has a broader meaning. With a distance in minus, it will set the limit order line. Which can be fixed or follow the price until the price rolls back by a specified number of points or percent between the difference between the opening price and the price at a loss. The rollback always goes back to profit. Can be used for the main trade, enter into transactions on EA signals when the price goes into loss. To increase the expected profit on the transaction or a smaller loss. And for an additional order when the first order went into loss, with the ability to average both orders.







: Can be used for pending stop orders, but has a broader meaning. With a distance in minus, it will set the limit order line. Which can be fixed or follow the price until the price rolls back by a specified number of points or percent between the difference between the opening price and the price at a loss. The rollback always goes back to profit. Can be used for the main trade, enter into transactions on EA signals when the price goes into loss. To increase the expected profit on the transaction or a smaller loss. And for an additional order when the first order went into loss, with the ability to average both orders. Multi terminal and working with subscription signals : Ideally solves the problem of subscriptions to different signals. As for each EA, a dedicated balance is set for the signal. Calculation of the lot, the scale for the subscription and protection of its balance from sudden losses. Your EA can give signals from any terminal metatrader 4 or 5 and the main trading will be conducted on the selected terminal where the EA's HOLDER is installed







: Ideally solves the problem of subscriptions to different signals. As for each EA, a dedicated balance is set for the signal. Calculation of the lot, the scale for the subscription and protection of its balance from sudden losses. Your EA can give signals from any terminal metatrader 4 or 5 and the main trading will be conducted on the selected terminal where the EA's HOLDER is installed Modification of signals : You will be able to change the signals received from trading robots to open and close orders.

Stop loss, trailing, take profit – on your own or leave the original. Set from the opening price from the trading EA or the opening price via EA's HOLDER. On virtual or market, only trailing is always virtual.







: You will be able to change the signals received from trading robots to open and close orders. Stop loss, trailing, take profit – on your own or leave the original. Set from the opening price from the trading EA or the opening price via EA's HOLDER. On virtual or market, only trailing is always virtual. Slippage into profit : You set how much the price is allowed to go into profit from the signal order, exceeding this profit (in points) EA's HOLDER will not open the order. However, if you set a timer, the order can be opened later upon receiving favorable conditions, not exceeding the price of the picked up order plus the slippage distance into profit.

favorable conditions, this is a fall in the spread from the limits. This is the release of space for an order in the amount of maximum orders.







: You set how much the price is allowed to go into profit from the signal order, exceeding this profit (in points) EA's HOLDER will not open the order. However, if you set a timer, the order can be opened later upon receiving favorable conditions, not exceeding the price of the picked up order plus the slippage distance into profit. favorable conditions, this is a fall in the spread from the limits. This is the release of space for an order in the amount of maximum orders. Mutual trading between EAs HOLDER accounts: The trading account created through EA's HOLDER is friendly integrated with other accounts. Each dedicated account is assigned its own maximum number of open orders. Now the maximum number of open orders of the account can be occupied by orders from other internal accounts. This significantly helps to relieve the load on the main account, although each balance has its own equity and dedicated balance. This function is very useful for risk distribution. In addition, EA's HOLDER can close orders of other dedicated accounts and orders of trading EAs when an order is closed on the account where the function is active.







The trading account created through EA's HOLDER is friendly integrated with other accounts. Each dedicated account is assigned its own maximum number of open orders. Now the maximum number of open orders of the account can be occupied by orders from other internal accounts. This significantly helps to relieve the load on the main account, although each balance has its own equity and dedicated balance. This function is very useful for risk distribution. In addition, EA's HOLDER can close orders of other dedicated accounts and orders of trading EAs when an order is closed on the account where the function is active. Stopping the count: At any time, you can click on the button and it will turn red and new orders will stop opening, and open ones will continue to be accompanied by the specified parameters. At any time, you can continue trading on the account by clicking on the button and it will turn green. You can set the date and time after which new orders will also not open, but old ones will still be accompanied. Upon reaching the specified time, you can click on the button again and continue trading on the account. If the account has stopped because it has reached the specified drawdown or profit for the stop, then in order to continue trading this account, you will need to set a larger drawdown or profit or reset the account.







At any time, you can click on the button and it will turn red and new orders will stop opening, and open ones will continue to be accompanied by the specified parameters. At any time, you can continue trading on the account by clicking on the button and it will turn green. You can set the date and time after which new orders will also not open, but old ones will still be accompanied. Upon reaching the specified time, you can click on the button again and continue trading on the account. If the account has stopped because it has reached the specified drawdown or profit for the stop, then in order to continue trading this account, you will need to set a larger drawdown or profit or reset the account. Updates: you will be able to get new useful functionality every time.

EA's HOLDER is already quite complex to write, but with minimal code, thanks to a creative and experienced developer. We can and want to expand its capabilities. Although sometimes we had to fix various errors and unfinished business, choosing not the easiest paths. As a result, I am already happy that my EA works like a jewelry watch.







Why EA's HOLDER?

This is a unique system based on order copying that goes much further than standard solutions. EA's HOLDER allows traders not only to copy trades, but also to manage them, modifying entries and exits, protecting capital and organizing the work of many robots in one terminal without worrying about losing capital.

This product is based on my experience in trading.

I am the author of EA's HOLDER and developed it for my own needs. The program is completely ready for work, and I continue to use it in my trading. Now it is available for you - you can buy it and start using all its advantages.

If you have any questions or difficulties, I will be happy to help you with the settings so that you can start trading successfully and effectively, without confusing any parameters.

Use EA's HOLDER to control your trading EAs.

Launch of EAs HOLDER

If you are serious, you are unlikely to be stopped by seemingly complex settings.

Here are the first steps that will be repeated over and over again for each new EA. More extensive training follows.

So, if we plan to trade, for example, five EA on one trading account, then we need to set up 15 charts. Each EA requires 3 charts. However, this is not always the case. More precisely, for each subsequent EAs HOLDER, 1 scanner is needed and 1 installed scanner can distribute entry and exit signals to any number of EAs HOLDER accounts.

Let's open the chart of the trading instrument on which your EA trades 3 times.

First graph

according to the time frame that the trading EA requires, the other 2 time frames are not important at all.

To the first graph

install trading EA.

We set the minimum lot in its parameters. 0.01 or more as required by the broker. We set a unique magic number that is not used on other EAs. Accordingly, all the required parameters of the trading EA.

On the second graph

we attach the Scanner addon EA, it is free and required for the correct operation of EAs HOLDER. In its parameters we enter the same magic number that we set on the trading EA. We change the folder name and the name of the new file for recording signals from the trading EA. Folders and the file are created themselves. Folders can be shared, for example, named after the broker, the name of the trading bot.

On the third graph

install EAs HOLDER. In the line "File folder (From scanner addon)" write the folder as in the scanner. In the line "File name record orders (From scanner addon)" write the file name as in the scanner. In the line "Magic pickup orders (From scanner EA)" write the magic number as in the scanner (from the trading bot). In the tab "___ Open orders ___"

Now if you press OK and move the red button to green, then EAs HOLDER will start working relative to the trading EA on the first chart. But we need to go through all the technical and personal settings of the strategy.



First graph- Trading EA

Second graph- scanner addon EA connecting trading EA with the trade controller EAs HOLDER

Third graph- EAs HOLDER conducts its trading and statistics based on the opening and closing signals of the trading robot.







