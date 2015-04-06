EAs Holder

EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control
EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters.

The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money.

In my personal use as a moderator of limited capabilities of trading robots and for maintaining separate dedicated accounts for each EA or other parameters.

How does EA's HOLDER work?
EA's HOLDER solves the key problem of traders who have many trading robots or want to get them - chaotic management. The program provides each robot with a dedicated virtual account, where you can flexibly manage the trading of a certain EA. You set up risks for each EA, and EA's HOLDER automatically manages internal accounts in accordance with the specified settings. If the robot's strategy begins to bring losses, the program regulates its work, reducing the lot and gradually suspending its trading, up to the complete withdrawal of the EA from trading. This allows successful robots to continue earning without stopping.

Full instructions will be available soon

Key benefits:

  • Separation and management: Each EA operates on its own virtual account, which prevents trades from being mixed up and ensures trading order.


  • Risk control: You set the trading parameters and risks for each robot yourself, and EA's HOLDER automatically manages internal accounts, adjusting their operation depending on your settings.


  • Profit maximization: The program helps profitable EAs continue to grow their profits by giving them the ability to trade independently from other EAs.


  • Independent statistics: Virtual accounts have their own statistics, which gives an accurate understanding of the effectiveness of each strategy. The indicators can be used for new solutions or for reports to investors. The report is similar to the strategy tester reports, showing the maximum drawdown of the allocated account in money or percentage. Increase in money and percentage. The number of open and closed transactions. The number of closed lots ... You can even customize the design that is convenient for you.


  • Own Equity: Each dedicated account has its own dedicated balance and Equity for trading settlements.

  • Dedicated Account Protection: Each virtual account has parameters for protecting the allocated balance under EA. The specified EA will not be able to drain more than it was set, and the stop can be set more or less than the allocated balance and its profit. It is set in money or in percentage.


  • Fixing the earned profit and stopping: When a certain EA earns a given amount through a virtual account, it will stop trading on that account or continue until it reaches a given drawdown.


  • Double percentage trailing: The first trailing can be used as a breakeven with a close at 0 or profit, depending on the percentage of the rollback. The second trailing is for closing on the first rollback or to let the profit stretch out by setting a higher percentage of the rollback.


  • Remembering changes: EA's HOLDER has a subtle functionality for maintaining and reproducing its data. This allows EA's HOLDER to continue working after the terminal is rebooted, during which time only the price can change and if upon returning to trading the price has gone beyond the expected closing, then EA's HOLDER will close the order or activate the trailing start and is ready for additional situations in combination with the specified parameters. The parameters can be changed and EA's HOLDER will apply them to new orders or, in certain cases, to already open orders.


  • Calculation of the lot rate: The initial lot to the allocated balance will be proportionally increased or decreased relative to the equity of the virtual balance. The same lot as the trading EA with the ability to scale it up or down. Just your fixed lot.


  • Optimal price: Can be used for pending stop orders, but has a broader meaning. With a distance in minus, it will set the limit order line. Which can be fixed or follow the price until the price rolls back by a specified number of points or percent between the difference between the opening price and the price at a loss. The rollback always goes back to profit. Can be used for the main trade, enter into transactions on EA signals when the price goes into loss. To increase the expected profit on the transaction or a smaller loss. And for an additional order when the first order went into loss, with the ability to average both orders.


  • Multi terminal and working with subscription signals: Ideally solves the problem of subscriptions to different signals. As for each EA, a dedicated balance is set for the signal. Calculation of the lot, the scale for the subscription and protection of its balance from sudden losses. Your EA can give signals from any terminal metatrader 4 or 5 and the main trading will be conducted on the selected terminal where the EA's HOLDER is installed


  • Modification of signals: You will be able to change the signals received from trading robots to open and close orders.
    Stop loss, trailing, take profit – on your own or leave the original. Set from the opening price from the trading EA or the opening price via EA's HOLDER. On virtual or market, only trailing is always virtual.


  • Slippage into profit: You set how much the price is allowed to go into profit from the signal order, exceeding this profit (in points) EA's HOLDER will not open the order. However, if you set a timer, the order can be opened later upon receiving favorable conditions, not exceeding the price of the picked up order plus the slippage distance into profit.
    favorable conditions, this is a fall in the spread from the limits. This is the release of space for an order in the amount of maximum orders.


  • Mutual trading between EAs HOLDER accounts: The trading account created through EA's HOLDER is friendly integrated with other accounts. Each dedicated account is assigned its own maximum number of open orders. Now the maximum number of open orders of the account can be occupied by orders from other internal accounts. This significantly helps to relieve the load on the main account, although each balance has its own equity and dedicated balance. This function is very useful for risk distribution. In addition, EA's HOLDER can close orders of other dedicated accounts and orders of trading EAs when an order is closed on the account where the function is active.


  • Stopping the count: At any time, you can click on the button and it will turn red and new orders will stop opening, and open ones will continue to be accompanied by the specified parameters. At any time, you can continue trading on the account by clicking on the button and it will turn green. You can set the date and time after which new orders will also not open, but old ones will still be accompanied. Upon reaching the specified time, you can click on the button again and continue trading on the account. If the account has stopped because it has reached the specified drawdown or profit for the stop, then in order to continue trading this account, you will need to set a larger drawdown or profit or reset the account.


  • Updates: you will be able to get new useful functionality every time.
    EA's HOLDER is already quite complex to write, but with minimal code, thanks to a creative and experienced developer. We can and want to expand its capabilities. Although sometimes we had to fix various errors and unfinished business, choosing not the easiest paths. As a result, I am already happy that my EA works like a jewelry watch.


Why EA's HOLDER?
This is a unique system based on order copying that goes much further than standard solutions. EA's HOLDER allows traders not only to copy trades, but also to manage them, modifying entries and exits, protecting capital and organizing the work of many robots in one terminal without worrying about losing capital.

This product is based on my experience in trading.
I am the author of EA's HOLDER and developed it for my own needs. The program is completely ready for work, and I continue to use it in my trading. Now it is available for you - you can buy it and start using all its advantages.

If you have any questions or difficulties, I will be happy to help you with the settings so that you can start trading successfully and effectively, without confusing any parameters.

Use EA's HOLDER to control your trading EAs.

 

Launch of EAs HOLDER
If you are serious, you are unlikely to be stopped by seemingly complex settings.
Here are the first steps that will be repeated over and over again for each new EA. More extensive training follows.

So, if we plan to trade, for example, five EA on one trading account, then we need to set up 15 charts. Each EA requires 3 charts. However, this is not always the case. More precisely, for each subsequent EAs HOLDER, 1 scanner is needed and 1 installed scanner can distribute entry and exit signals to any number of EAs HOLDER accounts.

Let's open the chart of the trading instrument on which your EA trades 3 times.
First graph
according to the time frame that the trading EA requires, the other 2 time frames are not important at all.
To the first graph
install trading EA.
We set the minimum lot in its parameters. 0.01 or more as required by the broker. We set a unique magic number that is not used on other EAs. Accordingly, all the required parameters of the trading EA.

On the second graph
we attach the Scanner addon EA, it is free and required for the correct operation of EAs HOLDER. In its parameters we enter the same magic number that we set on the trading EA. We change the folder name and the name of the new file for recording signals from the trading EA. Folders and the file are created themselves. Folders can be shared, for example, named after the broker, the name of the trading bot.

On the third graph
install EAs HOLDER. In the line "File folder (From scanner addon)" write the folder as in the scanner. In the line "File name record orders (From scanner addon)" write the file name as in the scanner. In the line "Magic pickup orders (From scanner EA)" write the magic number as in the scanner (from the trading bot). In the tab "___ Open orders ___"

Now if you press OK and move the red button to green, then EAs HOLDER will start working relative to the trading EA on the first chart. But we need to go through all the technical and personal settings of the strategy.

First graph- Trading EA
Second graph- scanner addon EA connecting trading EA with the trade controller EAs HOLDER
Third graph- EAs HOLDER conducts its trading and statistics based on the opening and closing signals of the trading robot.



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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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